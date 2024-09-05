Nebraska To Host Alabama Linebacker Commit
Nebraska is obviously not shy of tempting to flip recruits as arguably their best player (Dylan Raiola) came to the Cornhuskers as the result of a last-second flip from the Georgia Bulldogs… however, this won’t be the final guy the Huskers try to flip and matter of a fact it seems they are working on a fellow SEC commit that has shown interest in the Cornhuskers in the past.
That player is Dawson Merritt.
Merritt is a linebacker from Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas. The 2025 linebacker is an Alabama commit who has been committed to the Crimson Tide since June 26th.
Merritt has spoken with me in the past as he detailed what made Nebraska a top school for him to begin with.
“Coach Dvoracek, Coach Cooper, and Coach Rhule are the main coaches I’ve really built super strong relationships with, but the thing that stands out is I talk to a lot of coaches from there,” said the now Alabama commit.
Merritt is now set to visit the Cornhuskers with a last-second announcement just earlier this week. The Cornhuskers have a lengthy list but one name they are extremely happy to see is Dawson Merritt as this is ultimately a second chance for the Huskers to land a top 100 player in Merritt who is currently ranked 63rd nationally on 247Sports.
He will be joined by many talented players from all over the nation which will be covered in a later article on Husker Max so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for a very eventful weekend in both football and recruiting as the Huskers take on the Colorado Buffaloes and Travis Hunter Jr.
