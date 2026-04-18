Nebraska to Host No. 2 2028 Running Back After Oklahoma Decommitment

After developing an All-American in Emmett Johnson, Nebraska is back in the mix for elite running back talent.

That begins with securing an unofficial visit for the nation's No. 2 running back prospect in the 2028 class. Micah Rhodes, from Klein Oak (TX), is working diligently to lock in a travel date to Lincoln. And after decommitting from Oklahoma earlier in April, the Huskers will get their first chance to host the blue-chip recruit.

Here's everything you need to know about the top 40 overall prospect, from his recruiting timeline to this point, to who NU will be competing with down the stretch.

Oklahoma Decommitment

Rhodes' decision to decommit from Oklahoma was not an April Fool's joke, though the Sooners likely wished it was. Regardless, three months after verbally committing to the program, the Texas native chose to move on from the school on April 1.

Originally, the borderline five-star running back became the first pledge to the Sooners when it occurred. At the time, he alone had their class ranked within the top 10 nationally. Now, the Sooners no longer have a player in the cycle, though it's very early on.

Still, it shows how highly he is regarded. With 26 Division I scholarship offers to his name, the rising junior will almost certainly see his list continue to grow. Even so, here are the early programs sticking out following the news.

Early Program's Sticking Out

Power Four programs in Texas have established an early lead in Rhodes’ recruitment, which is expected given his status as a top in-state prospect. Still, national programs like Ohio State, Alabama, and Nebraska are beginning to enter the picture.

Texas and Baylor appear to have early momentum, with multiple visits already in place. Even so, Rhodes’ decommitment from Oklahoma adds a level of uncertainty, especially considering how frequently he had been to Norman (six times).

For the Big Red, momentum is starting to build. While no visit has been finalized, Bryan Munson of HuskerOnline reported that the two sides are working to set one up. At this stage in the cycle, that alone allows the Huskers to position themselves as a serious contender once Rhodes gets to campus.

Why Rhodes is interested in Nebraska

It is not difficult to see why running backs across multiple incoming recruiting classes would consider Nebraska. The program has a long history of producing NFL talent at the position, with consistent All-Conference and All-American success.

More recently, Emmett Johnson provided tangible proof of that development. And more importantly, his Big Ten Running Back of the Year season in 2025 showcased what is possible under EJ Barthel.

Johnson finished the year with 1,451 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding 46 receptions for 370 yards and three scores. For a prospect like Rhodes, that level of production offers a clear and recent example of the path the Big Red can provide.

Huskers Future Outlook at RB (With Current Commits)

2026 2027 2028 2029 Kwinten Ives- Jr. Kwinten Ives- Sr. Mekhi Nelson- Sr. Connor Booth- Sr. Mekhi Nelson- So. Mekhi Nelson- Jr. Isaiah Mozee- Sr. Jamal Rule- Sr. Isaiah Mozee- So. Isaiah Mozee- Jr. Izaac Dickey- Sr. Amir Brown- Jr. Izaac Dickey- So. Izaac Dickey- Jr. Connor Booth- Jr. Connor Booth- RFr. Connor Booth- So. Jamal Rule- Jr. Jamal Rule- Fr. Jamal Rule- So. Amir Brown- So. Amir Brown- Fr.

Rhodes' Production as a Sophomore

As a 2028 recruit, Rhodes just completed his sophomore season last fall. In total, he rushed for 1,309 yards on 172 carries and added 21 touchdowns on the ground. Averaging 7.2 yards per carry, the four-star prospect was named a first-team all-district selection in Texas' 6A class.

Cementing himself as one of the best players in Texas, he's regarded as the No. 4 in-state prospect for his cycle. Now, he'll have two more seasons as a prep recruit before joining a collegiate program of his choosing.

For Nebraska, that means an extended runway for vetting him during that time. If all goes well, their early entrance into his recruitment will lead to an official visit and potential commitment down the line.

What Happens Next?

At the earliest, Rhodes can sign to a program in December of 2027. Doing so will not only lock in which school he'll play for as a freshman but also allow him to early enroll if he so chooses. That means the soonest fans could see him in a Nebraska uniform, if he chose the Huskers, would be in the spring of 2028.

By then, the 180-pound ball carrier will presumably be significantly more physically mature. Even so, his speed and elusiveness are what stand out. Averaging over seven yards per carry as a sophomore isn't easy, but his willingness to keep his feet moving after contact and breakaway speed are what allow him to do just that.

NU is in the infancy of its relationship with the blue-chip prospect, so a good first impression will be the key. Expected to be on campus sometime in June, Rhodes' initial unofficial visit will be the difference between securing a return.

If able to do that, the Big Red seemingly will stand as close to the top as any other program in his recruitment. Expect June's visit to shed light on where Nebraska's recruiting board at running back progresses throughout the coming months. And if they manage to make a strong impression on Rhodes during that time, expect him to be a player they vet as hard as any in the class.