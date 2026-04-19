Nebraska Wraps Official Visit with Four-Star Forward Jack Kohnen

In the midst of the transfer portal, high school recruiting never stops.

That was only made more evident when Nebraska basketball locked in an official visit date for a top prospect in the 2027 class. Jack Kohnen, the nation's No. 62 overall recruit, traveled to Lincoln on Friday with plans to spend the weekend in town.

Here's the latest on the four-star forward from Slinger (WI), and what his potential commitment would signal for the Big Red.

Who Is Jack Kohnen?

The rising senior is the third-ranked player in the state of Wisconsin and a top 70 national recruit. To date, he's got offers from a total of 10 Division I schools.

Those near the top of his list include Nebraska, Iowa State, and Wisconsin, though Notre Dame looms. For the Huskers, getting him to campus now signals a major momentum swing heading into the summer.

Still, despite On3's prediction metrics suggesting the Big Red hold the lead, fending off the Cyclones, Badgers, and Fighting Irish will be no small task. As it stands, NU is the only program to have hosted him on an official visit. Though barring a commitment coming out of this weekend, that will likely change.

Nebraska's 2027 Class to Date

The Huskers have a lone commit in the 2027 class as of April 19. Ty Schlagel, a 6-5 forward out of Cretin Derham Hall (MN), pledged to Nebraska back in October. Regarded as the No. 103 overall prospect within the cycle, Hoiberg secured a player who can seemingly score at will on the prep scene.

Still, pairing him with, at the very least, one more high school recruit seems to be the intention of NU's staff. That's exactly where a player like Kohnen comes in. At 6-6, Kohnen's length would pair nicely with Schlagel's were they to become teammates at the collegiate level.

More so, the Big Red have put themselves in contention for several of the top targets in the 2027 cycle. While Schlagel (No. 103) and Kohnen (No. 62) aren't low on the list, the Huskers have hosted Ryan Hampton (No. 3) and Dawson Battie (No. 11) this year as well. The program's success on the court is translating directly into prep recruiting, or so it seems.

Other 2027 Prospects Who Have Visited Lincoln in 2026:

All 2027 Prospects Nebraska Has Offered

Nebraska has extended offers to 13 prospects in the 2027 class, with most of them being forwards. Kohnen is one of the seven uncommitted recruits at the position on the list.

Dooney Johnson is currently committed to Gonzaga, and London Dada is the only in-state prospect offered by the Big Red to date.

Husker Roster In Future Years

2026-27

2027-28

2028-29

2029-30





Cale Jacobsen- Sr. Will Cooper- Sr. Leo Curtis- Sr. Jacob Lanier- Sr. Henry Burt- Sr. Sam Orme- Sr. Braden Frager- Sr. Collin Rice- Sr. Pryce Sandfort- Sr. Leo Curtis- Jr. Jacob Lanier- Jr. Ty Schlagel- Jr. Connor Essegian- Sr. Braden Frager- Jr. Collin Rice- Jr. Ugnius Jarusvicius- Sr. Jacob Lanier- So. Ty Schlagel- So. Kadyn Betts- Sr. Collin Rice- So. Boden Kapke- Sr. Ty Schlagel- Fr. Will Cooper- Jr. Sam Orme- Jr. Leo Curtis- So. Braden Frager- So. Jacob Lanier- Fr. Collin Rice- Fr.

Kohnen's Unique Opportunity at Nebraska

Jack Kohnen is a 2027 prospect, but his younger brother, Joey, is also on Nebraska’s radar as a three-star in the 2028 class. The two took an unofficial visit to Lincoln together last August, giving the staff early exposure to both recruits.

A potential reunion at the collegiate level is in play, as both brothers hold offers from the Big Red. Joey, ranked No. 89 nationally in his class, has a similar offer list that includes Wisconsin, Iowa State, and Iowa.

At 6-5, Joey brings a comparable frame and skill set, with additional time to develop physically. NU is firmly in the mix, though Wisconsin holds early momentum. If Jack ultimately signs with the Big Red, it could strengthen their position with Joey as well, giving the Huskers a chance to land a pair of high-upside siblings over the coming years.

OWLS WIN 55-45 over Nicolet!



Toughness and DEFENSE were the keys tonight!



REGIONAL CHAMPS!



Scoring Leaders:

Jack Kohnen 18

Joey Kohnen 15

Siikarla 13

Palm 5

Fogle 2

Mantz 2 #Family pic.twitter.com/h2EN5K8iBZ — Slinger HOOPS Ltd (@SlingerHOOPSLtd) March 8, 2026

What Happens Next?

Kohnen still has one final year of high school basketball ahead, leaving room for his recruitment to evolve. Even so, it is likely that one of the programs already near the top of his list will ultimately land his commitment, with the possibility of bringing his brother along as well.

Nebraska has positioned itself well in that race. The momentum built during the 2025-26 season has elevated the program’s national profile and opened the door for prospects who may not have previously considered Lincoln.

That upward trajectory makes the Huskers a serious contender for Kohnen. A commitment would further validate the direction of the program, though there is still work to be done. For now, the Big Red appears to be in a strong position, and maintaining that momentum will be key as his decision approaches.

National Signing Day is still months away, but Kohnen is a name to watch for Nebraska’s class. Along with Schlagel and potentially up to two more additions, the Huskers have a chance to assemble one of the strongest recruiting classes in program history.

How they build on their current momentum between now and then will determine if that becomes true.