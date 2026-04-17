Nebraska Expands 2027 Tight End Recruiting Board After Missing on Top Targets

Nebraska’s 2027 tight end recruiting board is starting to shift.

After prioritizing two of the top prospects early in the cycle, the Huskers are now expanding their board following recent developments on the recruiting trail. With targets like Cooper Terwilliger off the board and momentum fading with Ahmad Hudson, the staff has begun extending new offers at the position.

Here’s what led to the need for expansion and who the Big Red are eyeing now.

NU's Newest Offer

At 6-5, 255 pounds, Parker Newman is a three-star tight end out of Sevier County (TN). Nebraska extended an offer on Thursday, joining a list of 27 other Division I programs involved in his recruitment.

Early momentum appears to favor Duke and Penn State, according to On3’s prediction metrics. The Nittany Lions have been a consistent factor for the Big Red at the position this cycle, though it's actually the Blue Devils who hold the lead.

Even so, NU's timing may not be a major disadvantage. Newman has yet to make multiple visits to any program, meaning no school has built a significant lead. With national programs like Michigan, Texas Tech, Ohio State, and Alabama also in the mix, the Huskers are entering a competitive recruitment that's still anyone's for the taking.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Cooper Terwilliger has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 235 TE from Pierre, SD chose the Nittany Lions over Notre Dame



He’s ranked as a Top 10 TE in the 2027 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰“WE ARE”https://t.co/zvyIUQRiOn pic.twitter.com/ddaL77IY7s — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 13, 2026

What Happened with Cooper Terwilliger?

Terwilliger was once viewed as a prospect with a strong Nebraska lean, but momentum never fully developed down the stretch. As time passed without securing an official visit, the likelihood of landing him steadily declined.

The No. 12 tight end in the 2027 class ultimately chose Penn State, where his relationship with the staff dates back to their time in Ames. Despite visiting Lincoln on seven different occasions and having regional ties to the program, the South Dakota native went in a different direction.

In hindsight, his recruitment may be one in which the Big Red wished it had pushed harder to close.

NEW: The nation's No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson has narrowed his finalists down to two programs



The 5-star prospect has also moved up his timeline for a commitment



Intel: https://t.co/PrBxVpAXIk pic.twitter.com/a01RQbimN6 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 14, 2026

What About Ahmad Hudson?

Nebraska made the final two for Hudson, who announced his decision to trim his options on Tuesday. The nation’s No. 1 tight end has narrowed his recruitment to LSU and the Huskers, though the Big Red appears to be trailing at this time. With a commitment expected later this spring, there is limited time to close the gap.

Hudson was expected to visit Lincoln twice since the start of the year, but both trips were canceled due to his prep basketball career. While outside of NU's control, those missed opportunities have made it more difficult to build momentum at such a critical stage in the calendar.

Even so, Nebraska remains in contention. Hudson’s decision to include the Huskers in his final group signals continued interest. At the same time, the staff’s recent push to offer other tight ends suggests a level of urgency and awareness of where things currently stand.

My full thoughts on this recruitment are here.

Husker's Tight End Outlook Following 2026



Tight end development under Matt Rhule’s staff has been positive. Luke Lindenmeyer is the clearest example, going from a walk-on to an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention heading into his final season.

Barring injury, Lindenmeyer and Newman would not overlap, creating an opportunity for early playing time. Beyond that, the room offers a lot of uncertainty. Carter Nelson remains a notable name but is coming off a quieter sophomore season, and the Huskers 2026 addition hasn't yet played a game at the collegiate level.

Even with multiple returners able to come back, Newman would enter a group in 2027 without much proven production to this point. While a starting role would not be expected immediately, the path to early snaps is there within the position group.

these are my 2025-26 full season highlights



offense:

78 catches

1,059 yards

10 TD



defense:

117 tackles

3 sacks

8 PBU

4 INT (2 pick 6’s)



accolades:

2025 Region Champs

2025 TSSAA State Runner-up

2025 Region 1-5A athlete of the year

2025 Mr. Football nominee pic.twitter.com/lcZa5fNlyB — Parker Newman (@parkernewman) December 9, 2025

Nebraska's Roster (With Newman) Moving Forward

2026 2027 2028 2029 Sr: Luke Lindenmeyer Sr: Carter Nelson Sr: Eric Ingwerson Sr: Luke Sorensen Jr: Carter Nelson Sr: Cayden Echternach Sr: Danny King Jr: Parker Newman Jr: Cayden Echternach Jr: Eric Ingwerson Jr: Luke Sorensen So: Eric Ingwerson Jr: Danny King So: Parker Newman So: Danny King So: Luke Sorensen Fr: Luke Sorensen Fr: Parker Newman

What Happened with the Huskers' Top Targets?

Not long ago, Nebraska appeared to be in a strong position with both Terwilliger and Hudson. Now, it seems unlikely the Big Red will land either. The Husker staff attempted to have their cake and eat it too, something that clearly is not paying off at this time.

The way the 2025 season ended likely did not help. Losing the final three games, all by double digits, makes it harder to sell immediate momentum to top-tier recruits looking for proof of progress.

Regardless of the cause, the fall off is hard to ignore. NU once positioned itself to land two of the top tight ends in the class. Now, the focus has shifted to building new relationships and finding the right fit before time runs out.

Where Things Go from Here

In the short term, the Big Red are not in a bind. The Huskers still have multiple tight ends on the roster, and Lindenmeyer has developed into one of the more reliable players at the position in the Big Ten. Another strong season could put him on the NFL radar, following a path similar to Thomas Fidone, though both were originally brought in under the previous staff.

Behind him, there is talent, but it still needs to emerge. Nelson and others in the room offer upside, but consistency and usage will determine how much that translates on the field.

Looking ahead, Nebraska may need to turn to the transfer portal for immediate help in 2027, especially if no clear successor emerges before the end of 2026. From there, the focus shifts to future classes and reestablishing a stronger identity within the room. That, of course, changes if Hudson commits, but as it stands, NU faces another uphill battle they'll need to close at the top of the board, which hasn't happened consistently under Rhule's staff.