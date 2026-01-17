Nebraska's Defensive Position Grades After Transfer Portal Sees Departures, Retention, & Additions
In this story:
The timeline for portal entries has officially passed, as the Huskers staff looks to find out what its roster truly holds after seeing double-digit additions and departures over the past two weeks.
Welcoming in a new defensive coordinator, Rob Aurich, Nebraska is not only expected to oversee a schematic change before 2026, but has also added several defenders set to make immediate impacts on the field next fall. With plenty of recruiting wins and losses that have occurred, it is time to take a look at how the defensive depth chart will most likely shake out.
Because of that, here's an in-depth look at every position group on the defensive side of the ball after additions, retention, and departures have been seen and made.
Player
Class
Status
Williams Nwaneri
Sophomore
Retained
Riley Van Poppel
Junior
Retained
Cam Lenhardt
Senior
Retained
Kade Pietrzak
Sophomore
Retained
David Hoffken
Sophomore
Retained
Mason Goldman
Junior
Retained
Dylan Parrott
Senior
Retained
Sua Lefotu
Junior
Retained
Gabe Moore
Junior
Retained
Tyson Terry
Freshman
Retained
Malcolm Simpson
Freshman
Retained
Anthony Jones
Senior
Addition
Andy Burburija
Junior
Addition
Jahsear Whittington
Sophomore
Addition
Owen Stoudmire
Senior
Addition
Keona Davis
Junior
Entered Portal
Jaylen George
Senior
Entered Portal
Maverick Noonan
Junior
Entered Portal
Elijah Jeudy
Senior
Graduation
After finishing the regular season ranked 96th out of 136 FBS teams against the run in 2025, Nebraska desperately needed to find impactful transfer portal additions at the heart of their defense during the offseason. With four additions to the defensive line officially signed, the results will play out on the field next fall. Corey Brown is set to take over coaching responsibilities of the group and will enter the 2026 season with plenty of players to work with; however, the development that takes place over the next few months is sure to tell the story of the season once again.
Players like Anthony Jones, Jahsear Whittington, Andy Burburija, and Owen Stoudmire will all sport the scarlet and cream next fall, and come to Lincoln with varying levels of experience (and success) to this point in their careers. Though Jones looks better suited for the edge, the remaining trio appears to be set towards adding much-needed reinforcements to the interior of the line.
Mainstays like Williams Nwaneri, Riley Van Poppel, Cam Lenhardt, and Kade Pietrzak are all set to return in 2026, and though it's nice to see that level of continuity, improvements from those players will need to be made. The Huskers totaled just 22 sacks during the season this fall, whereas under Brown's guidance during that same stretch, his former Miami (OH) squad notched an impressive 44. It goes to show that Nebraska is not chasing three-five more sacks, but closer to a double-digit improvement, or more, in just one offseason.
There's no lack of talent within the room, as the Huskers have largely been a top 40 team in terms of recruiting success since Rhule's arrival in Lincoln. It just needs to come together as those players enter their third and fourth years in college. The time to take the next step was yesterday for this group, but the additions they made do seem to give them some reason for optimism next fall.
A four-man front should also help in clogging running lanes and affecting the quarterback; however, until this group shows what it can do, it is hard to be overly optimistic about their outlook in 2026. A "big-name" addition was attempted on several occasions, but for various reasons outside of my or your control, this staff was never able to rein them in. For the fan base's mental health, I hope players like Burburija and Stoudmire's talents can translate to the Big Ten.
Player
Class
Status
Vincent Shavers
Junior
Retained
Dylan Rogers
Junior
Retained
Dawson Merritt
Sophomore
Retained
Willis McGahee IV
Sophomore
Retained
Jacob Bower
Junior
Retained
Christian Jones
Freshman
Retained
Jordan Ochoa
Sophomore
Retained
Gage Stenger
Junior
Retained
Owen Chambliss
Junior
Addition
Dexter Foster
Junior
Addition
Will Hawthorne
Freshman
Addition
Roger Gradney
Sophomore
Entered Portal
Rahmir Stewart
Junior
Entered Portal
Javin Wright
Senior
Graduation
Dasan McCullough
Senior
Graduation
Marques Watson-Trent
Senior
Graduation
It shouldn't come as a surprise to those in the know, but Nebraska's linebacker haul may very well be the most impressive of the transfer portal cycle. Losing players like Javin Wright, Dasan McCullough, and Marques Watson-Trent left Rob Dvoracek's room with little experience (and depth) moving forward. However, what this staff was able to secure, on paper, replaces that production and then some.
Owen Chambliss and Dexter Foster look to factor into the defensive rotation right away, and while the shift from a 3-3-5 to a 4-2-5 will be made, I would fully expect both of those players to "start" in 2026. Vincent Shavers will also be back for his junior season with the Big Red, and he quickly became one of the biggest players to be retained on Nebraska's entire roster after the news broke. All three of those players have multiple years of eligibility remaining and give the Huskers a plan for the present and future at the position for years to come.
Nebraska was also able to retain Willis McGahee IV, marking a bigger win than many would initially expect. Despite an underwhelming role this fall, as a true freshman, McGahee made as big an impact as any player in his class, and his return after entering the portal gives the Huskers a pass-rushing linebacker with as much chance to cause havoc as arguably any other player on the team.
Where this staff may have missed out on adding size along the defensive line, they made up for it at linebacker. Chambliss, Foster, and Shavers are all over 225 pounds and bring proven production to the room immediately next fall. If Brown's group can improve at creating a push up front, I fully expect a season like 2021 for the Huskers' linebacker core. That fall, the duo Nick Henrich (99) and Luke Reimer (90) combined for 189 tackles in 12 games. Since then, the Huskers have failed to see a season in which two linebackers had more than 50 tackles apiece. I predict that to change in 2026.
Player
Class
Status
Andrew Marshall
Senior
Retained
Donovan Jones
Sophomore
Retained
Rex Guthrie
Sophomore
Retained
Justyn Rhett
Junior
Retained
Caleb Benning
Sophomore
Retained
Jeremiah Charles
Junior
Retained
Blye Hill
Junior
Retained
Amare Sanders
Sophomore
Retained
Larry Tarver
Sophomore
Retained
Kahmir Prescott
Sophomore
Retained
Mario Buford
Junior
Retained
Braylen Prude
Sophomore
Retained
Dwayne McDougle
Senior
Addition
Victor Evans III
Senior
Addition
Jasir Shiggs
Junior
Addition
Malcolm Hartzog
Senior
Entered Portal
Brice Turner
Junior
Entered Portal
Caden VerMaas
Freshman
Entered Portal
Preston Okafor
Sophomore
Entered Portal
Ceyair Wright
Senior
Graduation
DeShon Singleton
Senior
Graduation
Marques Buford
Senior
Graduation
Derek Branch
Senior
Graduation
It is going to be hard for Nebraska to outshine the success of its secondary in pass coverage this fall, but several members of its defensive back rotation are set to return. Players like Andrew Marshall, Donovan Jones, and Rex Guthrie were all retained, which provides continuity for the unit, but several additions were also made, who look to factor in as well.
Dwayne McDougle elected to follow Aurich to Lincoln after totaling 51 tackles, four interceptions, and a forced fumble in 2025. Joining him are Victor Evans III and Jasir Shiggs, who offer extended experience within the secondary to this point in their careers. All three players appear to be set to factor into the rotation next fall, in hopes of continuing the trajectory the group was on after the 2025 season.
Pass coverage was not the issue under John Butler in 2025, but when playing teams like Iowa, Penn State, and Utah- programs with the ability to move the line of scrimmage- it forced Nebraska to load the box in an attempt to stop the run, leaving glaring holes within the secondary for big gains. The mix of players retained and additions made leads me to believe this unit will once again be fine against the pass. However, the defensive ceiling will largely be interpreted by what the defensive line can do in 2026.
If they can collectively take a step in open field tackling, as well, this unit would do well in improving on the things they struggled with this fall. It's hard to shift the blame too much on a unit that surrendered just 141.4 passing yards per game (second nationally), so I do not want to be too harsh. However, Nebraska's defense has noticeable hurdles it needs to overcome in a short amount of time, and the defensive backs, just like every other position, simply need to improve upon their situational football to succeed in 2026.
