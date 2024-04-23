O-Lineman Broderick Shull Talks Nebraska Visit and Schools Standing Out
Broderick Shull took a visit to Nebraska this past weekend.
Shull is a four-star offensive lineman prospect from Bixby High School in Bixby, Oklahoma. He measures in at around 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds.
The 2025 prospect caught up with HuskerMax to dive into his visit.
“My visit in the simplest way was an amazing experience that I needed,” Shull stated.
The Nebraska staff, he said, “was well organized and cared about every single player on the team no matter the circumstance.”
He said he spoke mainly with head coach Matt Rhule and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
“Coach Rhule really impressed me with what type of character he is. He’s a very chill and likable person and can get very real when the time is needed. Coach Raiola has always been an awesome coach to talk to, especially with his technique and perspective on the line. Plus, me and him are beekeepers so that’s a pretty good topic we talk about.”
Two players in particular caught Shull’s eye as the Huskers scrimmaged.
“Number 65 on the O-Line (Teddy Prochazka) and the new quarterback number 15 (Dylan Raiola). Number 65 moves very quickly for his size and length and can definitely play hard against big D linemen. Number 15 is very Mahomes, I would say.
Shull shared something he noticed about the offensive line's technique.
“That the O-Line doesn’t roll their hips up the field and have wide feet when run blocking. It’s odd because most coaches preach about doing that sort of technique but this O-Line didn’t use that and it didn’t matter because they were driving dudes back and on the ground. I was very impressed.”
What does he think makes the Huskers unique? “Their ability to work as a unit while being as close as family,” he said. “These guys love each other and are truly doing their best to bring back the good ol’ ’90s Nebraska.”
The Huskers are in a good position for Shull, who holds about a dozen offers.
“They are definitely in my top four. Not in order in any way though. For right now, Nebraska, Auburn, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.”