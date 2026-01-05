Standout FCS Safety in Process of Securing Nebraska Visit

Day four of the transfer portal window is officially here, and for the Huskers, there are no signs of slowing down on their pursuit to win more games next fall.

Though yet to be officially scheduled, multiple reports suggest defensive coordinator Rob Aurich is eyeing an addition from the FCS ranks to bolster his new-look defensive backs room next fall. And as far as production goes, there are a few players at the position who can match the level of experience this potential visitor can offer.

Makai Shahid, formerly of Youngstown State is believed to be in the process of locking in a visit to Lincoln over the coming days, and the 6-foot, 190-pound safety would look to make an instant impact on the field in 2026. While things between the two sides heat up, here's a look at what the will-be junior has to offer.

Youngstown State safety Makai Shahid plans to enter the portal, sources tell @mzenitz and @chris_hummer for @247Sports.



He's stated 22 games over the last two years with 126 tackles. Finished the 2025 season with 69 tackles, 2 TFLs and an INT. https://t.co/Uk06dcikX3 pic.twitter.com/7LpcB3uRPE — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 1, 2025

A former three-star recruit in the 2023 class, the Ohio native ultimately chose to stay in his home state after finishing up his prep career. As a freshman, Shahid saw action in four games for the Penguins while managing to keep his redshirt. But the next fall is where the safety truly began to make his mark.

During the 2024 season, as a redshirt freshman, Shahid recorded the first nine starts of his career while seeing the field in all 12 games for Youngstown State. That fall, the safety finished second on the team with 56 total tackles, while also adding two forced fumbles to his resume as well.

Clearly proving to the Penguin staff that Shahid was on the fast track towards becoming a reliable playmaker, the safety took everything he did well in 2024 and improved upon it in this season. In 2025, Shahid totaled 69 tackles, 2 TFLs and an INT on his way to earning another 13 career starts.

After his sophomore season came to an end, Shahid made the decision to enter the transfer portal back on Dec. 16. "After much prayer, thoughts, and consideration," the safety said, "I will be entering the transfer portal ahead of the 2026-2027 season."

With two years of eligibility remaining, Shahid's resume, at this point in his career, is something of note. Not only has he already compiled more than 20 collegiate starts, but in nearly two seasons' worth of reps, the safety has allowed just one touchdown in coverage during his time at Youngstown State.

Shahid is clearly a hot commodity in the portal as well. In just over four days, the safety has already compiled a list of 11 scholarship offers, with Nebraska being his most recent to date. For a Huskers staff that will not only be installing a new defensive scheme over the coming months, but they will also be in need of replacing multiple starting-caliber and rotational defensive backs prior to the 2026 season. And Shahid's experience, production, and availability make a lot of sense for Aurich's staff to take a further look into.

Blessed to receive an offer from Nebraska!! pic.twitter.com/PiKXoDHayP — Makai “Showtime” Shahid (@MakaiS_6) January 4, 2026

Nebraska officially offered a scholarship to the safety on Jan. 4, and just under 24 hours following the news, Shahid seems to be in the process of selecting dates to visit campus. As it currently stands, safety is a position the Huskers are making a priority to secure during the transfer portal window that ranges from Jan. 2 through Jan. 15, and Shahid now makes the third player at the position Nebraska has or is in the process of bringing in on a visit.

With Aurich coming into Nebraska after leading the Aztecs to one of the most statistically impressive defensive seasons in school history, it didn't take long for him to get into contact with a duo of safeties that manned his defensive backfield this fall. Dwayne McDougle, who has one season of eligibility remaining, has played under Aurich at multiple stops and has recorded 138 tackles and six interceptions in his career. It has been reported that the will-be senior was in Lincoln on Jan. 4.

Dalesean Staley was a former FCS Freshman All-American at Northern Iowa before finding his way to San Diego State. In two seasons with the Aztecs, the safety recorded an impressive 136 tackles, 10 passbreakups, and an interception. Staley also enters the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining and has been reported to have visited Lincoln as early as Jan. 3.

When watching his tape, it's not hard to imagine that Shahid would have a place on the roster, were he to choose Nebraska during this cycle. His mix of proven production, experience, and multi-year eligibility offers the Huskers what I would assume is nearly everything they need. And the news that the sides have been in contact about securing a visit means Aurich's staff is making him a clear priority early on in the process.

Ultimately, as it currently stands, Nebraska seems to have several options on the table, and for a position group the Huskers have shown to rotate at often, mixed in with the amount of production the Nebraska lost this fall, playing time would not appear to be hard to come by for any of these players in 2026.

At this point, visits mean little until pen meets paper. However, early recruiting intel suggests this staff is looking to turn that statement into a reality in the near future. Whether Shahid, McDougle, or Staley are included in the Huskers' portal haul, Nebraska seems to be doing everything in its power to secure commitments from proven players to bolster its room. All three are multifaceted, offering several examples of their ability to help against the run and hold their own in coverage, and securing a combination of any of the three athletes would immediately mark a big win for Addison Williams' secondary next fall.

