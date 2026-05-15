Why Nebraska Hasn’t Backed Off Five-Star Tight End Ahmad Hudson

Nebraska is not treating Ahmad Hudson like a lost cause.

The No. 1 tight end in the 2027 class, who included the Huskers among his finalists, ultimately committed to LSU on May 3. Even so, there's still reason to believe the dual-sport blue-chip recruit remains interested in what the Big Red does moving forward.

Here’s why the Huskers have not backed off a player they view as a potential program-changing addition.

What We Factually Know

Hudson, the No. 1 player in Louisiana and top-ranked tight end in the 2027 class, is currently committed to another school. Keeping him away from LSU, where his father played basketball from 2002-05, was never going to be easy. Add in the fact that the family never left the state, and the Tigers were always going to be difficult to beat.

Ultimately, those ties, among other factors, helped keep the 6-foot-6, 245-pound prospect home. Even so, Nebraska has not backed away from the recruitment. It's only been 12 days since Hudson announced his commitment, yet the Huskers have already continued making their presence known.

Most recently, Keith Williams, Nebraska’s Senior Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting, traveled to Hudson’s hometown of Ruston, Louisiana. Williams also posted a photo from the Ruston airport on social media on April 27, further showing how much of a priority he is.

Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?

NU isn't just chasing another highly rated tight end. They've done that before, landed one, and seen how valuable that type of talent can be. Thomas Fidone II eventually reached the NFL, even if injuries and mishandled usage limited what he became in Lincoln.

What Nebraska is pursuing in Hudson is a player capable of helping elevate the trajectory of the program. One recruit alone won't suddenly add multiple wins to a team in the Big Ten, but landing a prospect of Hudson’s caliber would send a message to the rest of the Huskers’ 2027 class and future targets that Nebraska is serious about getting back to the top of the sport.

That's a major reason why the staff continues investing time and resources into a player already committed elsewhere. And they aren't doing it blindly, either. Hudson has yet to publicly shut down his recruitment, and his official visit to Lincoln remains listed on On3's database. The five-star cannot prevent Nebraska from visiting his school, just like LSU can't stop him from visiting Lincoln.

🚨BREAKING🚨 5-star TE Ahmad Hudson has committed to LSU🐯



Hudson also ranks No. 25 NATL. in the 2027 basketball rankings.



Read: https://t.co/6oUSG0WKkk pic.twitter.com/dD4jjoeMHk — Rivals (@Rivals) May 3, 2026

It's Still LSU’s Recruitment to Lose

Since May 3, Nebraska has been playing catch-up with a program that holds the advantage in family ties, on-field success, and donor support. Even so, the relationship Hudson has built with the Huskers’ staff, along with connections to other 2027 recruits, is part of why NU has remained involved.

Initially, that wasn't enough to see them prevail. But signing day is still a long way away. For Nebraska, the path forward likely comes down to what happens on the field this fall. Even then, it may not be enough. There's a wide range of outcomes left in this recruitment, and all the Huskers can do right now is stay engaged.

Whether that approach is justified depends on perspective. What is clear is that Matt Rhule and his staff aren't doing this blindly. There's a reason they stayed involved this deep into the process, and an even bigger reason they haven't walked away. The interest on Hudson’s side is real, but whether it materializes into the intended result is something only time will tell.

The Strategy Behind Staying In

To be frank, Nebraska’s best chance at signing a tight end in the 2027 cycle may ultimately come down to flipping Hudson down the line. June, the biggest month on the recruiting calendar, doesn't feature another tight end, and there's been little movement suggesting that will change anytime soon.

For now, Hudson’s official visit on June 12 remains on the books. If he does make it to Lincoln, it'll generate a lot of buzz about where things could go next. Even then, Nebraska faces long odds. The visit is more an indication that he's still listening to the staff than a signal that anything has truly changed.

Still, staying involved is sometimes the strategy itself. Recruiting is fluid, and timing, relationships, and opportunity can all change. That appears to be the approach the Huskers are taking. It may not work, but it keeps them in the conversation, and that alone forces constant evaluation from the recruit as time goes on.

Nebraska is on his mind, LSU is in his heart, and the Huskers are hoping the lead can still change. For now, that's the position they have chosen to put themselves in. Were it to pay off, it would quickly become one of the biggest recruiting wins NU has ever seen.