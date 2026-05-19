Trae Taylor, Nebraska Push for Freakish 2027 Tight End

Nebraska isn’t wasting time resetting the board at tight end.

Despite continuing to recruit Ahmad Hudson, the No. 1 player at the position in the 2027 class, the Huskers are already turning their attention toward another high upside target out of Georgia. Olafemi “Joey” Hunter has quickly emerged as one of the more intriguing names on NU's radar.

Here’s the latest on the freakish athlete from Georgia high school football powerhouse Grayson, including the unique role Trae Taylor is already playing in the Big Red’s pursuit.

Joey Hunter

Hunter is currently regarded as the No. 42 tight end in the 2027 class. Still, at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, he possesses the kind of physical frame that suggests he'll punch above his weight class in college. The Georgia native has already collected 31 Division I offers, with Nebraska entering the race on May 9.

Though the relationship is still relatively new, the Huskers have ramped up their pursuit in recent weeks and are already working to secure a visit during the summer months.

Hunter has yet to make it to Lincoln since receiving his offer, but a trip to campus is expected to happen sometime soon. The interest appears genuine on both sides. Even so, NU will need to make up significant ground as official visit season nears.

Appreciate @Coach_Satt for taking the time to stop by the house today and spend time with me and my family. Great conversation about development, vision, and what Nebraska has to offer on and off the field. Grateful for the honesty and looking forward to building the relationship… pic.twitter.com/8JjynjUPOe — Olafemi “Joey” Hunter (@OlaJ_Hunter) May 19, 2026

A Priority Target

It's only been 10 days since Hunter received his scholarship offer from the Big Red. In May alone, the three-star tight end has picked up offers from four other schools. His stock is rising quickly. As a result, Nebraska is giving him everything they've got.

Marcus Satterfield, NU's tight end coach, took a trip to Georgia on Monday to visit Hunter in his home. The rising senior took to social media to share his excitement about the encounter.

"[I had a] great conversation about development, vision, and what Nebraska has to offer on and off the field," Hunter said on X. "Grateful for the honesty and looking forward to building the relationship [further]".

Just so everyone knows this the guy right here @OlaJ_Hunter 👀👀 https://t.co/KufS0Ls5gg — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) May 19, 2026

Trae Taylor's Involvement

It’s no secret that Nebraska’s 2027 quarterback commit, Trae Taylor, is actively working to help build the Huskers’ recruiting class around him. With Hunter emerging as NU's newest target at tight end, the four-star signal-caller has already begun trying to establish a relationship with the Georgia native.

Taylor, regarded as the No. 3 quarterback in the country, has been committed to the Big Red since May of last year. Since then, he's played a significant role in the Huskers' recruiting efforts, frequently engaging with fellow prospects and helping promote the program publicly.

Hoping to increase Hunter’s interest in Lincoln, Taylor recently took to X to spotlight the talented tight end prospect. His message was simple, but meaningful: “Just so everyone knows this guy right here.” In doing so, Taylor made it clear he's interested in eventually teaming up with Hunter at Nebraska.

Recent Success at Tight End

Nebraska’s offensive coordinator, Dana Holgorsen, is not historically known for heavily featuring tight ends within his offense. Even so, the Huskers still found production at the position in 2025, helping turn Luke Lindenmeyer from a former walk-on into an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection.

As a senior, the La Vista (NE) native enters 2026 as one of the more experienced tight ends in the conference after starting all 13 games for the Huskers last fall. Lindenmeyer set career highs with 29 receptions, 312 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in 2025.

Before Holgorsen took over play-calling duties, NU also developed Thomas Fidone II into a seventh-round NFL Draft pick under former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. Injuries limited Fidone’s impact throughout his career, but he still finished with 61 receptions, 633 receiving yards, and four touchdowns during his time in Lincoln.

If Hunter has questions surrounding Nebraska’s recent development at tight end, the Huskers can point to multiple examples of players finding success at the position. Pair that with one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects already committed in Taylor, and the Big Red can offer Hunter a vision of both opportunity and promise in future years.

Further Connections to Hunter's Recruitment

It doesn't take long when looking at Hunter’s film and physical profile to understand why Nebraska is making him a priority at this time. The Georgia native already possesses a frame capable of competing in the Big Ten. However, how the Huskers manage his recruitment over the coming weeks will determine if they find themselves in contention or not.

NU's relationship with the three-star tight end is still in its early stages, but the staff has already made multiple visits to Grayson this year. The Huskers are also recruiting Jordan Agbanoma, a top 10 interior offensive line prospect within the class, and KD Jones, who plays the same position. Both players are expected to officially visit Lincoln on June 5.

Should Hunter join them, Nebraska would have three Grayson prospects on campus at the same time. Producing Power Four talent is nothing new for the Georgia powerhouse, but the opportunity to continue playing alongside familiar teammates at the collegiate level could become another factor working in the Huskers' favor moving forward.

What Happens Next?

Hunter’s commitment date is not yet set, which is at least an encouraging sign for Nebraska’s chances. The Georgia native is currently scheduled to take official visits to Georgia Tech on May 29, NC State on June 5, and North Carolina on June 19.

The Huskers, which are set to host 11 other 2027 prospects during the weekend of June 12, could also see Hunter added into that mix. In a recent interview with Tim Verghese of Inside Nebraska, Hunter indicated he remains open to adjusting his visit schedule as new opportunities emerge. With additional offers continuing to roll in, the three-star tight end still has plenty of options to sort through.

Marcus Satterfield and even Trae Taylor will need to keep pushing to ensure the Huskers remain in the conversation. If they can do that, Nebraska believes it will have a legitimate chance to stick around deep into his recruitment. The Huskers’ pitch is unique, especially with the potential familiarity already forming within the program.

Time will tell how things ultimately unfold. For now, Nebraska continues to apply pressure and evaluate where they stand. At a minimum, the interest is real. Whether that develops into something more will depend on how the next several weeks play out.