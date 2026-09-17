How Well Can Nebraska Play the Waiting Game?
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Week three of Nebraska’s glorified preseason is upon us, this time featuring the Fighting Hawks of North Dakota. Last week we took down the Falcons, now we face not just any Hawks but FIGHTING Hawks. Let’s hope the Huskers keep up their wingshooter ways when the Hawks come to town.
The big question is, just how much fight is in these Hawks, anyway?
One thing's for sure — so far, they've put points on the board with 50.3 points per game. A Bowl of Bobcat Cream this is not! The Huskers come in with 52.5 points per game, continuing the trend of last year of fattening up on cupcakes.
The problem for the Hawks? They give up points as well, averaging 23.3 to Nebraska’s 14.
This may end up being a surprising challenge for the Huskers, as they’ve had some issues getting to the quarterback. You know that North Dakota is going to try and sling it all over the yard. They’re well-coached and know the taste of the end zone. You know what happens when a football team gets a taste of the end zone! Dogs and Cats, living together. Mass hysteria!
Offensively, Nebraska should be able to have its way with North Dakota, both via the run AND the pass. Will it be another 200 passing yards/200 rushing yards game? Probably, as long as we remember to run, run, run the ball.
On the “oh will you guys stop on this topic” side, this is the last week that SMQ gets to complain about the marshmallow schedule. The lack of a P4 opponent this season means that we don’t know much about the Huskers and probably won’t until the real action starts next week. Future years look better (hello, Notre Dame!) but we’ll live with the schedule we have. At least until next week.
Our prediction for the game? Nebraska might wobble a little but should be able to overwhelm our visitors from the north.
Also, if you wait until the end of the video, you’ll hear the loudest “Go Big Red” we’ve ever done with the SMQ crew (featuring shirtless Bob!)
Prediction
Nebraska 55
North Dakota 21
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Program sequence
- 00:00 SMQ Live from Nashville
- 01:22 North Dakota Preview
- 02:39 Spread & Expectations
- 04:14 North Dakota’s Offense
- 05:44 Colandrea & Jamal Rule
- 06:08 Is Nebraska Overconfident?
- 08:21 Calandria’s Progress
- 08:51 Third Down Concern
- 10:13 North Dakota vs. Nebraska
- 11:35 Nebraska Players on North Dakota
- 13:01 Nebraska’s Running Game
- 14:43 SMQ Lincoln Announcement
- 16:45 Around the Big Ten
- 20:02 Final Score Predictions
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Joe Hudson has operated a Husker-related website since 1995 and joined forces with David Max to form HuskerPedia (later renamed HuskerMax) in 1999. It began as a hobby during his 35 years as a newspaper editor and reporter. Joe has been a Nebraska football fan since the mid-1960s during his childhood in Omaha. He earned his bachelor's degree in journalism and economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He resides in northern Colorado and enjoys bicycling and walking his dogs in his spare time. You can reach him at joeroyhud@outlook.com.Follow Huskermax