How Well Can Nebraska Play the Waiting Game?

Week three of Nebraska’s glorified preseason is upon us, this time featuring the Fighting Hawks of North Dakota. Last week we took down the Falcons, now we face not just any Hawks but FIGHTING Hawks. Let’s hope the Huskers keep up their wingshooter ways when the Hawks come to town.

The big question is, just how much fight is in these Hawks, anyway?



One thing's for sure — so far, they've put points on the board with 50.3 points per game. A Bowl of Bobcat Cream this is not! The Huskers come in with 52.5 points per game, continuing the trend of last year of fattening up on cupcakes.



The problem for the Hawks? They give up points as well, averaging 23.3 to Nebraska’s 14.

This may end up being a surprising challenge for the Huskers, as they’ve had some issues getting to the quarterback. You know that North Dakota is going to try and sling it all over the yard. They’re well-coached and know the taste of the end zone. You know what happens when a football team gets a taste of the end zone! Dogs and Cats, living together. Mass hysteria!



Offensively, Nebraska should be able to have its way with North Dakota, both via the run AND the pass. Will it be another 200 passing yards/200 rushing yards game? Probably, as long as we remember to run, run, run the ball.

On the “oh will you guys stop on this topic” side, this is the last week that SMQ gets to complain about the marshmallow schedule. The lack of a P4 opponent this season means that we don’t know much about the Huskers and probably won’t until the real action starts next week. Future years look better (hello, Notre Dame!) but we’ll live with the schedule we have. At least until next week.

Our prediction for the game? Nebraska might wobble a little but should be able to overwhelm our visitors from the north.



Also, if you wait until the end of the video, you’ll hear the loudest “Go Big Red” we’ve ever done with the SMQ crew (featuring shirtless Bob!)



Prediction

Nebraska 55

North Dakota 21

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Program sequence

00:00 SMQ Live from Nashville

SMQ Live from Nashville 01:22 North Dakota Preview

North Dakota Preview 02:39 Spread & Expectations

Spread & Expectations 04:14 North Dakota’s Offense

North Dakota’s Offense 05:44 Colandrea & Jamal Rule

Colandrea & Jamal Rule 06:08 Is Nebraska Overconfident?

Is Nebraska Overconfident? 08:21 Calandria’s Progress

Calandria’s Progress 08:51 Third Down Concern

Third Down Concern 10:13 North Dakota vs. Nebraska

North Dakota vs. Nebraska 11:35 Nebraska Players on North Dakota

Nebraska Players on North Dakota 13:01 Nebraska’s Running Game

Nebraska’s Running Game 14:43 SMQ Lincoln Announcement

SMQ Lincoln Announcement 16:45 Around the Big Ten

Around the Big Ten 20:02 Final Score Predictions

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