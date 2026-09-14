Nebraska's Matt Rhule Sees Tough Test Ahead Against North Dakota

The No. 6 team in the FCS is coming to Lincoln on Saturday night.

Nebraska (2-0) will welcome North Dakota (3-0) to Memorial Stadium in what head coach Matt Rhule said could be his team's most difficult matchup yet.

On Monday, Rhule met with the media to discuss the latest on the Husker football program heading into Week 3 of the 2026 season. From offering his thoughts on what Anthony Colandrea has added to the Big Red's offense to discussing the unique challenge the Fighting Hawks present, here's what NU's head coach said during his time at the mic.

Bowling Green running back Nakai Amachree pushes against the facemask of Nebraska defensive back Donovan Jones during the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big question heading into Nebraska's Week 2 matchup with Bowling Green was how the Huskers' defense would respond after a slow start against Ohio the week before. According to Rhule, he liked the way Rob Aurich's unit responded.

More specifically, Rhule was asked about the play of the Big Red's defensive line, which has helped limit opponents to just 124 rushing yards per game through two weeks. The Nebraska head coach was pleased with the unit's performance, but knows the real test is coming soon.

“I think our defensive line is playing well,” he said. “There are many more challenges ahead. So, I think that’s just like anything else; we’re improving… I think you’re seeing a lot of young defensive linemen - the Tyson Terrys, those guys - getting reps… But again, we have yet to face a Big Ten school.”

North Dakota Fighting Hawks quarterback Jerry Kaminski drops back to pass during the first quarter against Kansas State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though they aren't a Big Ten school, Rhule knows what North Dakota is capable of and how the Fighting Hawks want to play: physically. On offense, the Fighting Hawks are led by senior Jerry Kaminski, who was has totaled 876 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns through two games.

“They do a great job schematically,” Rhule said. “When you watch Kaminsky, he’s got great weapons. They can get in spread, they can drop back, they can throw the football, but they’re an elite running team.”



"He can drop back and sling it," Rhule said. "....They have all of it."

Rhule called Kaminsky "a tremendous facilitator of getting the ball to the open guy.”



“Top 10 offense in the FCS… When you see a man like Kaminsky, he understands exactly what each play call is looking for, and he just gets the ball to the right guy and their players make plays.”

Anthony Colandrea scrambles against the Bowling Green Falcons during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhule knows he's got a capable quarterback of his own in Anthony Colandrea, who was just named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 222 yards and four touchdowns against Bowling Green.

Asked what the UNLV transfer has added to NU's offense, Rhule called the veteran QB a spark.

“I think he’s had that impact since he got here… It’s just awesome to be around," Rhule said. "You don’t have to worry about the psyche of the offense, the psyche of the (offensive) line… It’s just been a lot of fun.”

Rhule did say the offensive line needs to do better at protecting Colandrea and his backups. "We've got to keep them upright," he said. "... I think it's always been, if you take a playaction shot, block for six seconds, we'll get you six points. Can't block for three or four seconds."

Anthony Colandrea hands the ball off to running back Jamal Rule against Bowling Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After struggling to score touchdowns in the red zone in 2025, the Huskers are a perfect 8-for-8 this season. Rhule said that can be attributed to Colandrea's legs and the extra work his offense has put in.

“A lot of it has to do with his ability, but we also haven’t run him a ton yet,” he said. “Because we had the early spring ball, we had a ton of time afterwards… It looks well-coordinated and rehearsed.”

“I think you see a lot of those things happening,” he continued. “But some of them are plays we’ve always run. Like that touchdown to Kwazi (Gilmer), the little bow route; we’ve run that play a bunch, and that ball has been incomplete a bunch (in the past). I’m not saying it’s the players; it’s their commitment to working at it. They’ve thrown that route 50 times.”

Kwazi Gilmer makes a diving touchdown catch against Bowling Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilmer and the Huskers' wide receiver room helped NU's quarterbacks throw for 282 yards and five touchdowns in Week 2. However, Rhule doesn't believe Nebraska's success in the passing game has happened by accident. He pointed to Gilmer as a player who puts in the work at practice to earn the opportunity to make those plays on game days.

“He’s an elite professional,” Rhule said. “He practices at one speed; he plays at one speed… He wants to play, in a world where a lot of kids are like, ‘I don’t want to get hurt’... Kwazi’s a professional, and he’s a tough guy too.”

Gilmer caught six passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. As he and the rest of the Big Red's offense prepare for a North Dakota defense that's allowed just five passing touchdowns through three weeks, there's no doubt they'll need to bring the same intensity to the practice field to find success against the Fighting Hawks.

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