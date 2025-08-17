Nebraska Kicks Off 2025 Campaign with Statement Win against Southern Indiana
The wait for fall soccer in Lincoln didn’t last long before fireworks went off. Less than 90 seconds into the 2025 season, Nebraska sent a clear message to the other team. They wasted no time in declaring that they are here to score goals, win big, and entertain.
On a warm evening at Barbara Hibner Stadium, the Huskers steamrolled Southern Indiana in a 6-0 shutout. And just to add more to the list, it is recorded as their largest season-opening victory since 1996. Fans barely had time to settle into their seats before the Big Red showed they were ready to make noise.
Kayma Carpenter Sparks The Show For Nebraska
Every great performance needs an opening act, and junior forward Kayma Carpenter was there to grab the spotlight. Just 1:23 into the match, she slotted home the first goal of the year. The athlete gave Nebraska a lightning-fast advantage. With that, she set the tone pretty high for the night.
Carpenter wasn’t done there. She would go on to score again in the second half. And that score doubled her career total in one game and earned her the honor of game-winner. For a player whose energy often drives Nebraska’s attack, this was a breakout moment that might signal an even bigger season ahead.
Carpenter wasn’t the only one shining early. Sophomore Ella Rudney added the Huskers’ second goal at the 23:46 mark. While Nebraska’s offense kept pressing, the defense clamped down just as hard. The Screaming Eagles were limited to a single shot on goal in the first half. It was mostly because the Huskers stormed into the locker room with an 11–1 shot advantage and seven corner kicks.
A Second-Half Scoring Spree
If the first half was a steady build-up, the second was a full-on explosion. Nebraska erupted for four more goals. The team single-handedly showcased that they are not just veteran reliability but also the promise of fresh faces ready to make their mark.
Senior leader Sadie Waite delivered her eighth career goal, proving again why she has been a trusted finisher throughout her time in Lincoln. Rudney’s earlier strike continued to build her growing reputation, while freshmen and underclassmen grabbed the chance to shine.
Ellie Felt and Ava Makovicka each scored the first goals of their collegiate careers, sparking celebrations that carried a glimpse of the Huskers’ future. And fueling so many of these chances was midfielder Sadie Sant, who quietly put together a brilliant performance with three assists. Sant’s vision and passing stitched Nebraska’s attack together, giving teammates the perfect opportunities to score.
Goalkeeper Maddy Osborn started the night, calmly handling the lone first-half shot she faced. In the second half, Cece Villa stepped in and stood tall. She made three saves to preserve the shutout. Together, the two keepers made sure Nebraska left the field with a clean sheet.
Surely A Statement to Start The Season
By the final whistle, the numbers told the story. Nebraska outshot Southern Indiana 24–6, dominated shots on goal 11–4, and owned corner kicks 8–2. Just as important, the Huskers tallied nine assists to the Eagles’ zero. This has underlined how unselfish and connected their attack was from start to finish.
The Huskers now sit at 1-0-0, brimming with confidence and momentum as they prepare for their next test. The journey continues Sunday as Nebraska hosts Missouri State.
The match will stream live on B1G+, and fans eager to catch the action in person can secure their seats at huskers.com/tickets. If opening night was any indication, the Big Red are ready to light up the pitch all season long.
