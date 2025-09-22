Nebraska Soccer Continues Undefeated Streak, Draws with No. 22 Ohio State
Nebraska soccer’s undefeated season is alive and kicking, literally.
On Sunday, the Huskers battled to a 0-0 draw against Ohio State. With that, they marked their third straight stalemate in Big Ten Conference play. Facing another top-25 opponent for the second consecutive match, Nebraska showed grit and resilience. That's the kind of defensive fortitude that has defined their season.
Cece Villa and Nebraska’s Defensive Heroics
Coming off a dramatic last-second equalizer against No. 8 Penn State, the Huskers knew this game would demand a different kind of heroism. This time, it was all about defense. The first half was intense, with Ohio State earning the opening chance in the eighth minute.
Nebraska quickly responded as junior defender Jo Sees tested Ohio State goalkeeper Molly Pritchard. Meanwhile, senior keeper Cece Villa made two crucial saves to keep the game level.
The Huskers dominated possession and outshot the Buckeyes 12-4 in the first half, applying relentless pressure. Dangerous crosses from senior forward Reagan Raabe to sophomore Ava Makovicka and set-piece opportunities from Reese Borer, Ella Rudney, and Ellie Felt kept the Buckeyes on their toes. However, the defense held firm, ending the half in a stalemate.
Huskers Remain Unbeaten
The second half saw more physicality and back-and-forth action. Ohio State came out strong, but Nebraska’s defense, led by Villa, stayed solid. Offensive threats from Makovicka, Rudney, and Raabe continued to test the Buckeyes’ backline.
However, neither team could make a breakthrough. In the closing minutes, senior defender Lauryn Anglim made a key stop, and Villa denied a point-blank shot from Raabe. Nebraska’s last attempt came from a header by Kayma Carpenter in the dying seconds. Meanwhile, a counterattack from Ohio State was snuffed out just as the final whistle blew.
The final stats reflected Nebraska’s offensive dominance, as they outshot Ohio State 27-9 and forced seven saves from Pritchard. The draw leaves the Huskers at 5-0-5 on the season, keeping their undefeated streak intact.
The team’s ability to battle top-tier opponents and maintain focus under pressure speaks volumes about their character and cohesion. Currently in a four-way tie for eighth place in the Big Ten, Nebraska has proven that even in tough matchups, it can stand tall and compete with the best in the conference.
Nebraska returns home for a pair of matches this week. The Huskers host Michigan on Thursday before taking on Iowa on Sunday.
