Nebraska Soccer Suffers First Defeat of the Season vs. Michigan
The Nebraska soccer team’s impressive unbeaten start to the season finally came to an end on Thursday. After 11 matches without a defeat, the Huskers fell 2-1 to Michigan in a game that swung dramatically in the second half.
Coming off back-to-back conference draws, including a last-minute equalizer against top-10 Penn State, Nebraska entered the match with confidence and momentum. But against a Michigan squad still searching for its first Big Ten victory, the Huskers saw their perfect run slip away.
A Strong Start from the Huskers
For the opening half-hour, Nebraska looked like the sharper and more dangerous side. The Huskers dominated possession, dictated the tempo, and peppered Michigan’s defense with shots. By the 30-minute mark, Nebraska had outshot the Wolverines 10-1, creating wave after wave of pressure.
Their persistence paid off in the 31st minute. After senior midfielder Saide Sant fired a shot that was initially stopped, freshman forward Carson Bohonek pounced on the rebound and buried her second career goal. Freshman defender Mila Branch was credited with the assist, and Nebraska grabbed a 1-0 lead that reflected their early dominance.
Michigan tried to punch back before halftime, but senior goalkeeper Cece Villa came up with a key stop in the 42nd minute to protect the lead. At the break, the Huskers were firmly in control with a 12-3 shot advantage and plenty of confidence heading into the second half.
The second half, however, flipped the script almost immediately. In the 48th minute, Michigan's leading scorer Gabrielle Prysch equalized with a close-range finish, catching Nebraska’s back line off guard. Just 48 seconds later, the Wolverines stunned the Huskers again when Kalli Burell unleashed a long-range strike to give Michigan a 2-1 lead.
In less than a minute, Nebraska went from holding the upper hand to suddenly chasing the game. It was a sharp reminder of how quickly momentum can swing in conference play.
A Late Surge Falls Short
With their undefeated streak at risk, the Huskers threw everything forward in search of another goal. Eleanor Waite nearly tied the game in the 58th minute with a shot that forced a video review, though the referees ultimately ruled no goal. Waite followed up with a long-distance effort moments later, while Bohonek nearly bagged a brace with a close-range shot, but Michigan’s goalkeeper stood tall.
The closing minutes saw Nebraska bombard the Wolverines’ defense. The Huskers fired off nine shots in the final 10 minutes, including a promising header from senior attacker Kayma Carpenter off a set piece. But despite their relentless push, none of those attempts found the back of the net.
Nebraska finished the match with a commanding 24-9 shot advantage and 11 shots on goal, yet the final whistle confirmed their first loss of the season.
The defeat ends Nebraska’s undefeated streak, but the Huskers will not have much time to dwell. They return to action next Sunday in Lincoln for a critical matchup against No. 8 Iowa. With conference play heating up, the Huskers will look to bounce back quickly and prove that their early-season form was no fluke.
