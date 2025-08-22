Nebraska Soccer Ties Oklahoma State 1-1 After Second-Half Surge
On a night filled with energy, drama, and momentum swings, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oklahoma State Cowgirls delivered a thrilling 1-1 draw. It took place at Neal Patterson Stadium on Thursday.
The game had all the ingredients of a classic early-season clash. Let’s count the dominance of Nebraska (1-0-2) in the opening half. It then took the audience to an Oklahoma State (1-1-1) surge in the second, and late fireworks had fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Control the First Half
Nebraska wasted no time stamping its dominance on the match. From the opening whistle, the Cornhuskers pressed high and dictated the tempo. The team kept the Cowgirls pinned deep in their defensive half.
Reagan Raabe and Ella Rudney led the charge, combining for four shots on goal. Meanwhile, the Big Red finished the half with seven shots to OSU’s two. They also racked up five corner kicks, a sign of their sustained attacking pressure.
But while Nebraska created plenty of chances, they couldn’t find a way past Oklahoma State’s veteran goalkeeper Logan Marks. The senior was a wall in net, recording five saves in the opening 45 minutes to keep the scoreline even.
After the match, Marks explained her mindset, "It’s really hard, but the girls all have my back, I’ve got theirs, and so we really just work for each other." Alongside senior defender Jazmin Brown, she anchored a backline. Well, that absorbed wave after wave of Husker pressure without breaking.
Oklahoma State Cowgirls Fight Back Against The Huskers
If the first half belonged to Nebraska, the second belonged to Oklahoma State. Coach Colin Carmichael’s halftime talk clearly struck a chord, as the Cowgirls came out with new energy. "We talked about how we were turning the ball over a lot as we went into the final third, and we did a much better job in the second half," Carmichael said afterward.
Within minutes of the restart, OSU was knocking on the door. Aubrey Wagner saw her shot blocked inside the box in the 50th minute. Alongside, Chloe Wright forced a save from Nebraska goalkeeper Cece Villa just seconds later with a powerful header. The Cowgirls grew more confident as the half wore on. And they ultimately finished with 14 total shots, nearly matching Nebraska’s 15.
The game remained scoreless until the 81st minute. That was when Nebraska’s persistence finally broke through. Freshman Carson Bohonek, in just her third collegiate game, announced herself with her first career goal. Assisted by a perfect cross from Kayma Carpenter, Bohonek calmly slotted home on her only shot of the night.
But the joy was short-lived. Just two minutes later, Oklahoma State earned a penalty kick after Karli Williams was whistled for a foul inside the box. Referee Matthew Thompson confirmed the call after consulting the replay monitor. He handed the Cowgirls a golden opportunity.
Senior leader Xcaret Pineda stepped to the spot and, with trademark composure, buried her shot into the top right corner. "I practice it every day," Pineda explained. "In those moments you get a little nervous, but I try to just keep my cool, take a deep breath, and do what I can." Her clutch finish tied the game at 1-1, where it remained until the final whistle.
What’s Next for Nebraska
Nebraska’s high defensive line caused headaches for the Cowgirls, forcing five offside calls. However, it also carried risks, one of which led to the decisive penalty kick. For Oklahoma State, resilience was the theme.
After being dominated in the first half, they dug deep and found their footing. And it earned a point just days after a tough 4-1 loss to rival Oklahoma. "Proud of our team," Carmichael said, praising the turnaround.
Statistically, Nebraska had the upper hand with eight shots on goal to OSU’s three and seven corner kicks to four. Cece Villa is still seeking her first win as a starting goalkeeper. She finished with two saves in her 90 minutes of action, moving her record to 0-0-2. OSU, meanwhile, committed 11 fouls compared to Nebraska’s seven. It was surely a sign of the physical battle that defined the second half.
For the Cornhuskers, the draw extends their unbeaten streak to three games to open the season. It visibly gave them confidence as they headed back to Lincoln. Their next test comes Thursday, Aug. 28, when they host Weber State at Hibner Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT, with the match streaming live on B1G+.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.