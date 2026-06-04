After a Breakthrough Season, Nebraska Softball Star Alexis Jensen Announces What's Next

It didn't take long for Alexis Jensen to announce her future with Nebraska after the Huskers were eliminated by Texas in the Women's College World Series on Sunday.

The breakthrough star revealed in a post on Instagram that she is returning to Lincoln for her sophomore season.

"Dear Husker nation thank you for the best first year of all time!! Can’t wait for year two with the red team #gbr," Jensen wrote.

The southpaw is coming off an appearance in Oklahoma City against No. 1-overall seed Alabama, where she pitched 4.0 of shutout ball, allowing only two hits and striking out six. She was 0-for-1 at the plate with a groundout to second base.

Jensen became the first Nebraska freshman to be named an All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association in 15 years. She finished her rookie season with a 25-2 record and owns Nebraska freshman records in wins (25) and strikeouts (223).

The Gretna, Neb., native played a key role in getting the Huskers back to Oklahoma City for the first time in 13 years. She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was a top-three finalist for the NFCA Freshman of the Year, losing to Oklahoma's Kendall Wells.

Jensen led all freshmen nationally in wins and strikeouts and ranked in the top 15 nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio, strikeouts, strikeouts per seven innings, wins and WHIP.

At the plate, Jensen hit .315 with four doubles, six home runs, and 17 RBIs.

Before arriving in Lincoln, Jensen was a standout at Gretna High School. She finished her high school career after setting multiple school records, including batting average (.445), career wins (83), strikeouts (959) and earned run average (1.30).

Gretna won its first Class A state title her senior year, beating Millard North 8-0 thanks for a three-run home run from Jensen, which walked the Dragons off with a run-rule victory.

Alexis Jensen Honors & Awards

NFCA Third-Team All-American (2026)

NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 3 Finalist (2026)

2026 Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2026)

Second-Team All-Big Ten (2026)

NFCA All-Mountain Region Second Team (2026)

Softball America Freshman All-American (2026)

MaxPreps Second-Team All-American (2025)

Nebraska All-State Team (2023, 2024, 2025)

Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year (2024, 2025)

Three-time Omaha World Herald All-Nebraska selection

Two-time Omaha World Herald All-Nebraska team captain

State champion (2024)

Gretna program records in batting average (.445), career wins (83), strikeouts (959) and ERA (1.30)