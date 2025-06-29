Famous in a Small Town With Several Huskers at 'Small Town Famous'
Already a popular store, Small Town Famous turned itself into Small Town Huskers for the past week in downtown Hastings.
On Wednesday, June 25, Nebraska volleyball freshmen Teraya Sigler, Ryan Hunter and Campbell Flynn all trekked west to greet eager fans. They signed autographs for much of their appearance, but also found themselves working the soft-serve ice cream machine in the store, which of course was pumping out Husker red ice cream.
The players were commended for their personalities during the visit and how they smiled and greeted all the fans who came to see them. Of course, they heard their fair share of "Go Big Reds" chanted throughout the store.
Then just two days later, "Volleyball Day" turned into "Softball Day" at Small Town Famous. NU standout pitcher Jordy Bahl came out to greet Husker fans, and much like her volleyball counterparts - was put to work.
Bahl also signed autographs, but she quickly got in on the act of making shirts and hoodies. The store said it was "Make Your Own Softball T-Shirt or Hoodie Day" on social media. It quickly turned into "Jordy Bahl Day" when she arrived to a long line of fans looking for autographs and personal interactions. They got all of that and more, and Jordy was tossed onto a screenprinting machine in the process.
Fans in Hastings were able to enjoy a little bit of Lincoln and hour and a half west of the capital city for a week, and as you can tell - they soaked it up!
