Famous in a Small Town With Several Huskers at 'Small Town Famous'

Nebraska Softball Star Jordy Bahl, Husker volleyball freshmen visit Hastings

Jordy Bahl helps out in the screenprinting process at Hastings store Small Town Famous
Already a popular store, Small Town Famous turned itself into Small Town Huskers for the past week in downtown Hastings.

Volleyball Day at STF! Excited the freshmen are here!!

Posted by Small Town Famous on Wednesday, June 25, 2025

On Wednesday, June 25, Nebraska volleyball freshmen Teraya Sigler, Ryan Hunter and Campbell Flynn all trekked west to greet eager fans. They signed autographs for much of their appearance, but also found themselves working the soft-serve ice cream machine in the store, which of course was pumping out Husker red ice cream.

We just hired Ryan Hunter. She’s gonna need some practice but has a good attitude. 🏐 🍦

Posted by Small Town Famous on Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The players were commended for their personalities during the visit and how they smiled and greeted all the fans who came to see them. Of course, they heard their fair share of "Go Big Reds" chanted throughout the store.

We had the best time today with three of the incoming freshmen volleyball players Teraya Sigler, Ryan Hunter, and...

Posted by Small Town Famous on Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Then just two days later, "Volleyball Day" turned into "Softball Day" at Small Town Famous. NU standout pitcher Jordy Bahl came out to greet Husker fans, and much like her volleyball counterparts - was put to work.

Bahl also signed autographs, but she quickly got in on the act of making shirts and hoodies. The store said it was "Make Your Own Softball T-Shirt or Hoodie Day" on social media. It quickly turned into "Jordy Bahl Day" when she arrived to a long line of fans looking for autographs and personal interactions. They got all of that and more, and Jordy was tossed onto a screenprinting machine in the process.

Jordy Bahl Day at STF!!! Thanks everyone who came out! What a fun day! Here until 5!

Posted by Small Town Famous on Friday, June 27, 2025

And with that our marathon week is complete! I don’t know if we could have packed much more into this week. Big shout...

Posted by Small Town Famous on Saturday, June 28, 2025

Fans in Hastings were able to enjoy a little bit of Lincoln and hour and a half west of the capital city for a week, and as you can tell - they soaked it up!

Spencer Schubert is a born-and-raised Nebraskan who now calls Grand Island home. He grew up in Kearney idolizing the Huskers as every kid in Nebraska did in the 1990s, and he turned that passion into a career of covering the Big Red. Schubert graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2009, and kickstarted what's now become a 17 year career in journalism. He's served in a variety of roles in broadcasting, including weekend sports anchor at KHGI-TV(NTV) in Kearney, Sports Director at WOAY-TV in West Virginia and Assistant News Director, Executive Producer and Evening News Anchor for KSNB-TV(Local4) in Hastings. Off the clock, you'll likely find Schubert with a golf club in his hand and spending time with his wife, 5-year-old daughter and dog Emmy.

