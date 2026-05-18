Hannah Camenzind’s Solo Shot Lifts Nebraska Softball Into Super Regionals

The Lincoln Regional, on paper, could have been called the "Region of Death," and if that's the case, then Hannah Camenzind played the role of the Grim Reaper.

Camenzind's solo home run in the first inning was the only offense Nebraska needed in a 1-0 win over Grand Canyon in front of another sold-out crowd on Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.

“It's so cool to see the stands packed, and see the lines to get in here, and just see how much these people care for us,” Camenzind said postgame. “They want us to win, and it means a lot to us.”

HANNAH HOMER. 😤



Solo shot from Camenzind makes it 1-0 Big Red ‼️



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/Y4CpzdqotS — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 17, 2026

Just like the previous two games in the tournament, Nebraska struggled to find offense but dominant pitching helped keep the Lopes off the scoreboard.

Freshman Alexis Jensen got the start for Nebraska and got through the GCU lineup twice while only allowing one hit and one walk. She also struck out seven, giving her 210 for the season and tying her with Lori Sippel as the freshman single-season strikeout record-holder.

Jensen also tied Jenny Voss’ record for wins by a freshman in a single season with 24.

With her 7th strikeout of the day, Alexis Jensen has tied Lori Sippel’s single-season strikeout record for a freshman at Nebraska (210). pic.twitter.com/tAa9hepAqr — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) May 17, 2026

"We started the season with the end in mind," head coach Rhonda Revelle said about her decision to start Jensen in the final. "If you think about day one, game one, who started and who came in and closed? It's what we do. It's not a strict rotation, but it's what we do. She was unbelievable two times through that lineup.

"I just felt the third time through the lineup, she was doing perfectly well, but if you've got a person with the experience that she (Jordy Frahm) has in those moments, you hand her the ball."

Jordy Frahm entered the circle to start the sixth inning and earned her 12th save of the season, which tied the Big Ten single-season saves record. She struck five of the nine batters she faced.

The Huskers combined for five hits against GCU starter Oakley Vickers and reliever Taryn Batterton. Vickers pitched 5.1 innings and recorded one strikeout.

Nebraska junior third baseman Sammie Bland had two of the team's hits. Hannah Coor, Frahm, and Camenzind had the other three.

Red Team keeps rolling. pic.twitter.com/GrNJIj1b6I — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 17, 2026

The Huskers will now turn their attention to a best-of-three Super Regional against Oklahoma State, starting Thursday. It will be the first Super Regional hosted by Nebraska in program history.

The two teams split two games earlier this season before the third game was cancelled due to weather.

"To do it at home in Lincoln, that's something we've never done," Frahm said. "Everybody's just so excited. It's a blessing to wrap up a high-emotion weekend like this and be able to wake up in our beds tomorrow morning and have a whole week at home and not have to get ready to travel. All we have to do is prepare. It's huge, we're excited."

The Lincoln Super Regional will begin on Thursday at 8 p.m. CDT.

Notes

With her seven strikeouts, Alexis Jensen tied current associate head coach Lori Sippel’s record of 210 strikeouts by a Nebraska freshman. She also tied Jenny Voss’ record for wins by a freshman in a single season (24).

This is Nebraska’s 10th regional title in program history and second straight.

The Huskers are 72-58 all-time in NCAA Tournament games and 61-39 in NCAA Regional games.

Nebraska now has 24 consecutive wins, which is a school record.

Jordy Frahm now has 12 saves on the season, which ties the Big Ten record. Maryland’s Keira Bucher also had 12 in 2023.

Jordy Frahm has now reached base in 44 straight games.

Nebraska shut out GCU twice this weekend. The Lopes had not been shut out all season.

Nebraska allowed one run and four hits in three games this weekend.