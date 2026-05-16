Nebraska Softball's Hannah Coor Sparks Comeback Win Over South Dakota in NCAA Tournament

The South Dakotes Coyotes are playing with house money and it showed on Friday evening in front of a sold out crowd at Bowlin Stadium.

Nebraska finally scored in the fifth inning and pulled away in the sixth to beat South Dakota, 4-1.

Hannah Camenzind was 2-for-2 with two doubles and drove in the go-ahead run for the Huskers. Kacie Hoffmann added two RBIs, and Hannah Coor had one. Jordy Frahm doubled and scored a run.

Huskers take the lead 💥



📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Z1qjp3q6Uy — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 16, 2026

Freshman Alexis Jensen got the start in the circle for NU and grabbed the win, improving to 23-2 on the season. She pitched 5.0 innings and only gave up two hits. One of those just happened to be a home run.

Autumn Iversen, a Wahoo native, gave the Coyotes is who hit the home run off Jensen when she launched a solo shot off the scoreboard in left field.

"It was surreal," Iversen said of her homer off Nebraska starter Alexis Jensen. "Right when it hit my bat, I was like, 'Oh yeah, this feels good.' Seeing it go over and rounding the bases is just such a cool experience, and I'm just so grateful to be here and to do that."

Autumn Iversen solo homerun to put the Yotes up 1-0!💣#GoYotes pic.twitter.com/IljZr7lXuL — South Dakota Softball (@SDCoyotesSB) May 15, 2026

The Nebraska offense struggled to get going against Madison Evans, who held the Huskers to just one hit in the first four innings.

A two-out double from Frahm in the fifth ignited the Husker bats. Coor followed with a triple that tied the game. Camenzind followed with a double to right that gave NU its first lead of the night.

Huskers take the lead 💥



📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Z1qjp3q6Uy — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 16, 2026

“It was like we were in slow motion a little bit. I can’t really explain that,” head coach Rhonda Revelle said. “... But then when we broke through, it’s like, ‘OK. I feel like we’re gonna be fine the rest of the weekend. No more slow motion.’”

Once the Huskers grabbed the lead, Frahm entered the circle in relief of Jensen. The senior pitched the final 2.0 innings and was perfect. She also struck out three.

The pressure was on Nebraska all night, but the Huskers didn't break; instead, Kacie Hoffmann provided some security when she doubled in the sixth to give NU a 4-1 lead.

“We kept telling ourselves, ‘Just stick with it.’ The minute you let the worry creep in, that’s when you get in trouble,” Camenzind said. “Just staying in the moment, and just figuring out what you can do, whether it’s on defense, not worrying about the next thing.”

The next thing for the Huskers is a winner's bracket matchup with the Grand Canyon Lopes with first pitch scheduled for noon on Saturday, May 16.

All Nebraska games at the Lincoln Regional can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network and on B107.3 FM.

How to Follow

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Grand Canyon vs. Nebraska | 12 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 4: Louisville vs. South Dakota | 2:30 p.m. | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | TBD | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | TBD | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | TBD | TBD

Notes

Jordy Frahm has now reached base in 42 straight games.

The Huskers are 70-58 all-time in NCAA Tournament games and 59-39 in NCAA Regional games.

Frahm now has 13 saves in her Nebraska career, which ties for second in school history for career saves.

Nebraska is now 16-1 at home and has won seven straight games at Bowlin Stadium.

The Huskers have a 22-game win streak, which is the longest active win streak in the country.