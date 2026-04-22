Hannah Camenzind Steps Up for Nebraska Softball in Omaha Road Win

Hannah Camenzind hasn't heard her number called for relief situations much during the 2026 season, but on Tuesday night in Omaha, the senior stepped up for Nebraska when they needed her to.

Camenzind helped the Huskers to an 11-4 win over the Mavericks at Connie Claussen Field with a record-setting 2,320 people in attendance.

Alexis Jensen started the game, but it simply wasn't her night, and with the score tied at 4-4 heading into the fourth inning, head coach Rhonda Revelle handed the ball to Camenzind.

"She's had a lot of terrific outings this year," Revelle said of Camenzind during Wednesday's media availability. "But, this might be her most important one. She came out in a really great environment and just did what she did, got us ground balls. Steady, poised, it was awesome to see."

Camenzind, who improved to 5-0 in the circle this season, pitched four innings of one-hit ball.

Since being named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 23, Camenzind has only pitched 16.2 innings. Tuesday marked her first decision since Feb. 27 against South Dakota State.

Camenzind also shined at the plate, reaching base five times. She was 2-for-2 with three walks, two runs scored, and an RBI.

The Nebraska offense had a solid night all around once it reached the third time through.

Ava Kuszak posted a career-high four hits, which included four RBIs and a homer. Jordy Frahm, Samantha Bland, and Jensen also contributed with two hits apiece. Jesse Farrell had three RBIs and joined Kuszak, Bland, and Jensen as Huskers who homered in the contest.

Junior Maddia Groff started the game for Omaha. She pitched the first three innings before giving way to Alexis Wiggins. Head coach Mike Heard had a game plan for Groff and stuck with it regardless of the score.

Groff allowed four runs, one earned, on six hits and two walks. She struck out four. Wiggins was handed the loss after allowing seven earned runs and three free passes on eight hits.

Marra Cramer led the Mavericks at the plate with two hits, including a three-run home run. Senior Taylor Sedlacek also homered.

Nebraska opened the game by loading the bases with less than two outs in the first inning, but couldn't push a run across.

Instead, it was Omaha that got on the board first when Sedlacek sent a solo home run to left that cleared the bullpen and almost reached the NU bus.

NU loaded the bases again in the second, and Jensen scored on an RBI walk to Camenzind. Kuszak followed with a double to score Lauren Camenzind and Frahm, giving the Huskers a 3-1 lead.

In the third, Jensen hit a solo home run out to center and extended the Husker lead to 4-1.

Come on home, @99jensenalexis. 🙂‍↕️



Solo shot from 99 makes it 4-1 Huskers. pic.twitter.com/oYehKm6gB4 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 21, 2026

However, the lead didn't last long as Omaha rallied to score three in the home half of the third thanks to a home run from Cramer.

Nebraska punched back in the fourth. Frahm hit a lead-off double and went to third on a Hannah Camenzind single. Kuszak and Kacie Hoffmann each reached on a fielder’s choice, with Hoffmann's driving in Frahm. Farrell capped the inning with a three-run blast and gave the Big Red the lead back at 8-4.

Kuszak launched a two-run shot in the fifth off the top of the scoreboard in center, and Bland hit a solo shot in the sixth.

KUSZIE OFF THE SCOREBOARD. @AvaKuszak swings in two more. pic.twitter.com/ODjkiAjUoK — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 22, 2026

Neither team scored in the seventh.

Nebraska returns to Bowlin Stadium for the final three home games of the regular season against Iowa. Senior Day is Saturday.

Notes

The Huskers now have a 12-game win streak and have won 26 of their last 27 games.

Jordy Frahm now has a 13-game hit streak and a 32-game on-base streak.

Hannah Camenzind has reached base in 27 games in a row and also has a 12-game hit streak.

The Huskers have now scored 4+ runs in 29 innings this year.

This is the third time this season that NU has hit 4+ home runs.

Ava Kuszak tied her career high and earned a season high with her four hits.

NU has scored 10+ runs in nine games this season.

The Huskers are now 14-1 in true road games this year and have the nation’s longest active road win streak at 13 consecutive games.