Nebraska Softball's Jordy Frahm Makes Decision on 2026 Professional Future

With only three home games left in the regular season and the Athletes Unlimited Softball League set to hand out two more tickets, a decision has been made regarding Nebraska softball superstar Jordy Frahm.

Frahm has opted not to play professionally in 2026, according to a report from Softball On SI.

Neither Frahm nor the university is commenting on the decision at this time.

Softball On SI cited sources from around the state of Nebraska and other professional softball circles to confirm the news.

Curious why Jordy Frahm hasn’t received an AUSL Golden Ticket yet?



We at @SoftballOnSI confirmed details regarding the superstar's future in professional softball.



👇https://t.co/VpjsAEpABN — Nicole Reitz (@nicolereitz02) April 20, 2026

Frahm and the Huskers are in the middle of a magical 2026 season and want to focus on the task at hand, which is reaching the Women's College World Series.

The senior from Papillion is currently seventh in the NCAA with an earned run average of 1.40. She has 157 strikeouts, a batting average of .440, and owns Nebraska’s single-season saves record with nine, which she set this year.

After recovering from a knee injury sustained in 2024, Frahm had a career year in 2025.

As a redshirt junior, Frahm led the Huskers to a 43-15 record and the first Super Regionals appearance in more than a decade. NU fell one win shy of the WCWS, losing to Tennessee in the three-game series.

Jordy Frahm sets @HuskerSoftball’s single-season saves record as Nebraska takes the series opener over UCLA 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kcn8xqj9gV — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) March 28, 2026

The 2025 season also saw Frahm become the first player in program history to record 15 doubles and 15 home runs in the same season, and just the fifth DI player all-time to record 20 wins and 20 home runs in a season.

At the plate, she set numerous program records, including single-season home runs with 23, total bases with 167, runs scored with 72, extra base hits with 41, batting average at .462, and slugging percentage at .988.

Frahm became the first Husker to be named a top-3 finalist for USA Softball's Player of the Year, and was named the Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year, becoming the first player in conference history to earn both awards in the same season.

New gear alert 🥎🇺🇸



Jordy Frahm’s Team USA jersey just dropped. Here’s where to find it, pricing, and what to know before you buy.@USASoftballWNT | @Huskermax https://t.co/ypA0Nn6YJj — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) April 9, 2026

The decision not to play professionally in 2026 doesn't come as a total surprise. Frahm married former Husker baseball player Trey Frahm in the offseason, and she's still one of the 36 athletes named to Team USA's Women's National Team Talent Pool.

With the Olympics around the corner in 2028, continuing her playing career is not entirely off the table.

Frahm and the Huskers will travel to Omaha on Tuesday for a midweek matchup against the Mavericks before welcoming Iowa to Lincoln for the final three home games of the season. The series against the Hawkeyes begins Friday.