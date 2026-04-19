Nebraska Softball Takes Over First in Big Ten with Win Over Minnesota

The No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers (35-6, 16-1) exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning in a 17-2 rout of the Minnesota Gophers in Minneapolis on Saturday evening.

The 17 runs in the game and 10 runs in an inning were both season-highs for NU. With the win, the Huskers moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

Hannah Coor and Jesse Farrell each hit a grand slam, marking the first time NU recorded two grand slams in a game since 2022.

‣ Sixth straight B1G series win

‣ 2 Grand Slams (first since 2022)

‣ Season-high 17 runs scored

‣ 10th run-rule of the season



All gas. ⛽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/GIZ9qiP21I — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 19, 2026

Kacie Hoffmann drove in three runs and Ava Kuszak contributed with three hits. Kuszak and Hannah Canenzind drove in two runs each. Camenzind, Coor, Hoffmann, and Samantha Bland all recorded two hits.

Nineteen players eached playing time in the game with freshman Skarlett Jones making her debut for The Red Team as a pinch runner in the fourth inning.

Alexis Jensen improved to 18-2 in the circle after pitching four innings and allowing just three hits and one run. She added four strikeouts. Kylee Magee tossed the final inning for NU and allowed one hit and one run.

1-6-3 DP ends the 2nd.



Top of the order due up for NU.



Scoreless thru two. pic.twitter.com/kUwrbeuxHs — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 18, 2026

Macy Richardon (3-10) took the loss in the circle for Minnesota (14-29, 6-11). Sophomore Natalie Susa started the ballgame and went two shutout innings while allowing one hit, walking two, and striking out two.

Coor got the Huskers started for a second consecutive game. In the third inning, the senior singled and stole second before scoring on a Kuszak single. Kuszak advanced on the throw home and crossed the plate on a Gopher error.

The fourth inning belonged to Coor. Her grand slam and a Hoffmann single that scored Hannah Camenzind extended the NU lead to 7-0.

Minnesota cut the deficit to 7-1 in the bottom half of the frame.

Nebraska opened the floodgates in the fifth. The 10-run inning started with a Bland single, a Minnesota error, and a Jordy Frahm sacrifice fly. Lauren Camenzind reached on an error, stole second, and scored, along with Bland, on a Hannah Camenzind double. Coor walked, Hannah Camenzind doubled, and Kuszak singled to score Coor. Hoffmann and Jensen loaded the bases for Farrell, who hit the game's second grand slam.

2ND GRAND SLAM FOR THE RED TEAM TODAY 🤯🤯 https://t.co/RJJg97LNqb — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 18, 2026

Bland and Emmerson Cope hit back-to-back singles and a Talia Tokheim pinch-hit double scored Bland. Lauren Camenzind ran for Cope and scored on a single from Bella Bacon to give the Huskers a 17-1 lead.

Minnesota pushed across a run on a two-out RBI-double but that was all of the scoring the Gophers.

The series finale is set for Sunday, April 19, at 12 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network. Nate Rohr’s call of the game will air on B107.3 FM.

Notes

The Huskers now have a 10-game win streak and have won 24 of their last 25 games.

Nebraska’s 10 runs in the fifth marked the highest since March 1 last year against Wichita State.

The 17 runs are the third-most that Nebraska has scored in a Big Ten conference game.

Jordy Frahm now has an 11-game hit streak and a 30-game on-base streak.

Kacie Hoffmann now has a 10-game hit streak.

Hannah Camenzind has reached base in 25 games in a row and also has a 10-game hit streak.

Nebraska has allowed only four runs in its last five games, while scoring 44.

Nebraska has outscored Minnesota 21-2 in this weekend’s series so far.

With the win today, the Huskers have now played 15 Big Ten series in a row without losing a series. NU has six Big Ten series wins this season and is 16-1 in conference play.

The Huskers have now scored 4+ runs in 27 innings this year.

Nebraska has run-ruled 10 opponents this year.

NU has scored 10+ runs in seven games this season.

Hannah Coor had a career-high four RBIs.

Nebraska sent 40 hitters to the plate and only struck out six times.