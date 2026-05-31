How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Softball vs Texas at the WCWS with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the brink of elimination after losing to Alabama 5-1 on Saturday night.

The loss sets up a win-or-go-home contest against Texas at 2 p.m. CT on ABC. Nebraska will be the visiting team.

To be honest, the Huskers did not look good against the Crimson Tide. It was an uncharacteristic game as they committed two errors and threw the ball around quite a bit.

"I hope they all popped up and popped out," Revelle said with a smile. "We were the Bad News Bears there for a minute, God bless us. Ava had a true error, but a lot of it was on miss-hit kind of stuff that we just let the game speed us up.

"I don't have an answer for that. It's a one-off. That's not who we are. Like I said, I hope they pop up and pop out."

How to Follow

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (52-7 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs No. 6 Texas (48-12 overall, 15-9 SEC)

No. 1 Nebraska (52-7 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs No. 6 Texas (48-12 overall, 15-9 SEC) When: Sunday, May 31

Sunday, May 31 Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Devon Park, Oklahoma City, Okla. Time: 2:00 p.m. CDT

2:00 p.m. CDT Watch: ABC

ABC Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Bracket

An updated version of the WCWS bracket ahead of Sunday, May 31, 2026. | NCAA

Texas Scout

The defending national champions lost their first game in Oklahoma City, dropping a 6-3 content to Tennessee to open the Women's College World Series.

A 4-0 win against Mississippi State kept the season alive.

Head Coach

Mike White | 8th season at Texas; 17th season as HC

316-93-2 record with the Longhorns

Spent nine seasons at Oregon, where he went 436-111-2

752-204-4 career record

15 NCAA Tournament Appearances

15 Super Regional berths

8 WCWS appearances

1 National Championship

All-Time Series

Texas leads 21-19

Feb. 7, 2026, last matchup, 8-5 NU

Key Returners

Reese Atwood | Sr. | C | A two-time First-Team All-American, who averages a career .371 batting average with 205 hits, 130 runs, and 222 RBIs.

Teagan Kavan | Jr. | RHP | Finished last season with an 8-5 record and a 2.16 ERA en route to earning WCWS Most Outstanding Player honors.

Ashton Maloney | Sr. | OF | One of two Longhorns to record a batting average of at least .400 last season, adding 86 hits, 69 runs, 60 RBIs with 10 home runs.

Kayden Henry | Jr. | OF | Batted .409 with 85 hits and 30 RBIs last season.

Katie Stewart | Jr. | UTL | Played in all 68 games last season, finishing with a .381 batting average, 75 hits, 54 runs, and 80 RBI with 17 homers.

Viviana Martinez | Jr. | INF | Missed last season due to a knee injury.

Key Departures

Joley Mitchell | INF | Graduated | Started at first base, earned Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team and All-SEC First Team honors.

Mia Scott | INF | Graduated | Locked down the hot corner for her entire career,

and was named to the Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team, and earned All-SEC First Team and Softball America Second Team All-American honors. She was also a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Kaiah Altmeyer | Sr. | OF | A first-year transfer from Arizona, she was a 2025 All-Big 12 Second Team honoree last year.

Hannah Wells | Fr. | RHP/UTL | Was named an All-American on five different occasions and ranked in the top 10 by Softball America.

Caigan Crabtree | Fr. | INF | Helped Melissa High School (Texas) to a 2025 Class 5A Division I state title after hitting .545 with 20 home runs, 37 extra-base hits, 61 runs, 60 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases.

Outlook

Yesterday wasn't pretty for Nebraska and the Huskers need to have a short-term memory on Sunday.

The season is on the line and with 12 seniors, the Huskers are going to give everything they have left in the tank.

it should be a close game but I'm not sure who is going to win. My heart says Nebraska but my gut says Texas.