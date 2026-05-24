‘Nameless, Faceless’ Huskers Get Nebraska Softball Back to WCWS with Super Regional Sweep of Oklahoma State

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading back to the Women's College World Series for the first time in 13 years after beating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls 9-1 in five innings on Saturday evening.

Nebraska improved to 51-6 on the season, marking the second-highest total in program history.

Emotions were running in Lincoln, on the field and in the stands. The Huskers, who were leading the series 1-0 coming into the contest, had another opportunity to take down the Cowgirls with Nebraska native Ruby Meylan in the circle.

Meylan had previously referred to the Huskers as a "nameless, faceless opponent" before the teams split a two-game series during the regular season.

"Just reminding myself it’s just another game," Meylan told Scott Wright of The Oklahoman in February. It’s a nameless, faceless opponent, and I’m playing against the game of softball.”

The Huskers made sure Meylan would remember their faces, unloading six earned runs against the senior and knocking her out of the game early for a second straight day. Meylan walked off the field after just 4.2 innings with the Cowgirls trailing 6-1.

Hannah Coor paced the Nebraska offense with three hits, including a home run and two runs batted in. Lauren Camenzind added a three-run home run, and Alina Felix delivered a pinch-hit two-RBI single.

Alexis Jensen earned the win, struck out seven and allowed one run on two hits and a walk.

With the win and seven strikeouts today, Jensen now stands alone at the top of Nebraska’s single-season freshman record charts in wins (25) and strikeouts (217), passing Jenny Voss’ 24 wins and current associate head coach Lori Sippel’s 210 Ks.

Alexis Jensen 🤝 Lori Sippel pic.twitter.com/TO3hdIbZQD — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 23, 2026

After struggling to score runs in the Regional, the Nebraska offense couldn't be stopped in the two games against Oklahoma State. The Huskers outscored the Cowgirls 15-2 and outhit them 19-8.

Head coach Rhonda Revelle never worried about the offense.

“This offense works hard every day,” Revelle said postgame. “They're very intentional, and they're very detailed, and they're very committed to being the best they can be. Sometimes that shows up in a 1-0 win, and sometimes that shows up in how it showed up today.”

Oklahoma State took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first but the deficit was erased in the third when Frahm walked and scored on a Coor double. Coor advanced to third on a throw home and scored on a Hannah Camenzind sacrifice fly.

Nebraska is on the board 🤩 @HuskerSoftball



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/tq67b0nkhK — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 23, 2026

THe Huskers never let off the gas, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning.

Coor started the rally with a solo homer, and then with two outs, Ava Kuszak singled, Jesse walked, and Samantha Bland singled to load the bases.

With the bases juiced, Hoffman was hit by a pitch, which scored Kuszak before Bland and Farrell scored on Felix’s single to right. Lauren Camenzind capped the scoring with a three-run homer.

Frahm slammed the door on Oklahoma State, retiring all three batters she faced.

The first opponent for the Huskers at the WCWS will be the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday, May 28, but times and television information are yet to be determined and will be updated on huskers.com as received.

Jordy Frahm's Husband Ejected

Between the top and bottom of the fifth inning, Trey Frahm was ejected.

Frahm was escorted out of the stadium after directing an in appropariate chirp at Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski.

The former Husker baseball player and husband of Jordy Frahm missed the final three outs of the ballgames along with three other Nebraska fans.

However, he did return after the game to celebrate with his wife.

Notes

With the win, Nebraska advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the eighth time in program history and for the first time since 2013.

Today marked the first time since 1998 that Nebraska clinched a berth in the WCWS with a home victory.

Nebraska improved to 74-58 in NCAA Tournament games and 5-5 in Super Regional games.

NU also improved to 27-10 in home NCAA Tournament games.

The Huskers’ nine runs were the most they have ever scored in an NCAA Super Regional game.

Today marked Nebraska’s 14th run-rule victory of the season.

The win was Nebraska’s 26th straight victory. The 26-game winning streak is the longest active win streak in the country and the longest in school history.

NU improved to 51-6 on the season. The 51 victories rank second in program history, one shy of the school record (52 victories in 2000).

The Huskers finished the 2026 season with a 20-1 home record. The 20 home wins tied for the most home victories in program history.

Nebraska scored seven runs in the fifth inning. The seven-run inning tied for the Huskers’ highest-scoring inning of the season.

Alexis Jensen and Jordy Frahm combined for 5.0 innings without allowing an earned run. Through five NCAA Tournament games this season, Jensen and Frahm have allowed only two earned runs in 33.0 innings (0.42 ERA).

Jordy Frahm had a walk to extend her streak to 46 consecutive games reaching base safely.

Hannah Coor had a single, a double and a home run, finishing 3-for-3 and a triple shy of the cycle.