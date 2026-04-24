How to Watch No. 4 Nebraska Softball vs Iowa with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The fourth-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers will celebrate their 12 seniors against Iowa in their final home series of the 2026 season.

NU entered the week ranked No. 1 by Softball America, No. 3 by USA Softball, No. 4 in the NFCA Poll, and No. 4 by D1 Softball.

Nebraska is coming off an 11-4 win at Omaha on Tuesday that saw 2,320 fans set a new single-game record for the Mavericks at Connie Claussen Field.

Before that, the Huskers went on the road and swept Minnesota. NU won by scores of 4-0 on Friday, 17-2 (five innings) on Saturday, and 11-2 (six innings) on Sunday.

The 17 runs scored on Saturday were a season-high for the Huskers. It also included grand slams from Jesse Farrell and Hannah Coor. Farrell and Coor also recorded two homers apiece to go along with five and seven RBIs, respectively.

Jordy Frahm recorded two wins in the series and did not allow an earned run. Alexis Jensen went 1-0 against the Gophers.

🚨 SCHEDULE CHANGE 🚨



Due to expected inclement weather on Sunday, we will play a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 3:00 PM CT.



🎟️ Ticket Info:

‣ No new sales for Friday's DH due to limited availability.



🗞️: https://t.co/j8FJ11ri6X pic.twitter.com/NrxQrhITgK — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 23, 2026

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 4 Nebraska (37-6, 17-1) vs Iowa (25-22, 6-12)

No. 4 Nebraska (37-6, 17-1) vs Iowa (25-22, 6-12) When: Friday, April 24

Friday, April 24 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 3 p.m. CDT

3 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 4 Nebraska (37-6, 17-1) vs Iowa (25-22, 6-12)

No. 4 Nebraska (37-6, 17-1) vs Iowa (25-22, 6-12) When: Friday, April 24

Friday, April 24 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 30 mins. after the first game

30 mins. after the first game Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 4 Nebraska (37-6, 17-1) vs Iowa (25-22, 6-12)

No. 4 Nebraska (37-6, 17-1) vs Iowa (25-22, 6-12) When: Saturday, April 25

Saturday, April 25 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 1 p.m. CDT

1 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Iowa Scout

The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a crazy midweek matchup at Northern Iowa that resulted in a 21-17 win over the Panthers. They also evened the CyHawk series with a victory over Iowa State, 7-2.

Iowa and Nebraska share four common opponents this season: LSU, Minnesota, Washington, and South Dakota State. Nebraska went 1-8 against the four programs while Iowa was 1-8.

Head Coach

Stacy May-Johnson | 1st season as head coach at Iowa

Has 20 years of coaching experience

Head coach at Fresno State (2022-25)

Head coach at Utah Valley (2020-21)

Associate head coach at Eastern Kentucky (2018-19)

Assistant at Purde (2017)

Assistant at Louisville (2015-16)

Assistant at Iowa (201-14)

Volunteer assistant at Louisville (2008-10)

Played at Iowa from 2003-06

Three-time All-Big Ten

2003 Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Ranks in the top 15 in program history in career games played, runs, hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs, and batting average

Played 5 seasons with the Chicago Bandits (NPF)

Member of the U.S. National Team

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 35-18, (B1G 15-7, 6th)

35-18, (B1G 15-7, 6th) B1G Awards: N/A

N/A All-B1G: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 29-20

April 6, 2025, last matchup, 5-2 Iowa

Key Returners

Devin Simon | Jr. | OF | Leads Iowa with a .327 batting average, 50 hits, 38 runs scored, and .412 on-base percentage. She is 18-for-20 in stolen bases.

Leah McAnally | Jr. | C | Has a team-high 34 RBIs with 11 doubles and seven homers.

Tory Bennett | Sr. | OF | Has 31 RBIs on 44 hits and leads the team with nine home runs.

Key Departures

Jalen Adams | Sr. | RHP | Transferred to Arizona

Jena Young | Jr. | MINF | Transferred to Alabama

Soo-Jin Berry | So.| INF | Transferred to UCLA

Talia Tretton | So. | RHP/UTL | Transferred to Nevada

Des Rivera | Sr. | C | Transferred to Mississippi State

Hannah Lindsay | C | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Kiara Sipe | So. | UTL | Transferred from Fresno State. Second on the team with a .326 average, 47 hits, and a .549 slugging percentage.

McKenzie Leitgen | Fr. | UTL | Second on the team with eight home runs.

Serayah Neiss | Sr. | LHP | Transferred from Fresno State, where she was the 2025 Mountain West Pitcher of the Year. Leads Iowa with an 11-7 record, 4.18 ERA, 115.2 innings pitched, 34 appearances, 16 starts, two complete games, and 71 strikeouts.

Outlook

Emotions will be running high with it being senior weekend but the Huskers won't let that affect them.

Nebraska will sweep this weekend, and quite frankly, they have to. NU cannot afford a loss to Iowa, especially if they want to hang on to the top spot in the Big Ten standings.