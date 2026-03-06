All Huskers

How to Watch No. 10 Nebraska Softball vs Omaha with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The Huskers host the Mavericks for two games this weekend.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Alexis Jensen could pitch one of Nebraska's two games against Omaha on Saturday or Sunday.
Alexis Jensen could pitch one of Nebraska's two games against Omaha on Saturday or Sunday. | Nebraska Athletics

In what some experts say could be a Regional preview, the No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers are hosting the Omaha Mavericks for two games – one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The two contests are part of a three-game series that the in-state rivals are playing, with the third game being played in Omaha later in the season.

Nebraska is coming off a two-game sweep of South Dakota State on Thursday night and a 3-1 weekend in Oklahoma that featured a two-game split with Oklahoma State before the third game was cancelled due to inclement weather.

How to Follow Along 

  • Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska (16-5) vs Omaha (14-4)
  • When: Saturday, March 7
  • Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
  • Time: 2 p.m. CST 
  • Watch: B1G+
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Omaha Scout

The Mavericks enter the weekend with a record of 14-4. Their losses are to Arkansas (twice), Troy and Kansas.

Omaha and NU met once in the fall with the Mavericks coming away with a 1-0 win.

Head Coach

  • Mike Heard | 5th season as HC at Omaha
  • 162-63 record in four seasons
  • 3 Summit League Tournament titles
  • 4 Summit League Tournament title games
  • 3 NCAA Tournament berths
  • 2024 Summit League Coach of the Year
  • 2025 Summit League Regular Season Champions

2024-2025 Record & Awards

  • Record: 40-13, (14-4 Summit League, 1st)
  • Summit League Awards: Pitcher of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year
  • All-Summit League: 3x First Team, 2x Second Team, 3x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

  • Nebraska leads the all-time series 21-9
  • March 26, 2025, last matchup, 5-0 NU

Key Returners

  • Sammy Schmidt | Jr. | OF | Leads Omaha with a .432 batting average.
  • Rylinn Groff | Jr. | C | Leads the team with nine hit-by-pitches.
  • Maddia Groff | Jr. | LHP | Is the ace of the Omaha pitching staff with a 4-2 record in 46.1 innings pitched. She has struck out 56 batters and only walked 10.
  • Marra Cramer | Sr. | OF | Has a team-high eight doubles and 26 RBIs.
  • Katherine Johnson | Jr. | INF | Is a perfect 3-for-3 in stolen bases.
  • Ava Rongisch | Sr. | OF | Has a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Key Departures

  • Maggie O'Brien | INF | Graduated
  • Sydney Thomason | INF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

  • Taylor Sedlacek | Sr. | INF | Transferred from Wichita State. Leads the team with seven home runs, a .882 slugging percentage, and a .580 on-base percentage. Also tied for the lead in hits.
  • Bailey Sample | Sr. | OF | Transferred from Bradley. Tied for a team-high in hits (22) and runs scored (22).

Outlook

The Huskers should beat the Mavericks twice, but a split wouldn't be the end of the world. Maddia Groff is one of the nation's best pitchers, and losing to her wouldn't be horrible.

However, Nebraska should go 2-0 and remain in the top 10 with a clean sweep of the weekend's four games.

Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

