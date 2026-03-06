How to Watch No. 10 Nebraska Softball vs Omaha with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

In what some experts say could be a Regional preview, the No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers are hosting the Omaha Mavericks for two games – one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The two contests are part of a three-game series that the in-state rivals are playing, with the third game being played in Omaha later in the season.

Nebraska is coming off a two-game sweep of South Dakota State on Thursday night and a 3-1 weekend in Oklahoma that featured a two-game split with Oklahoma State before the third game was cancelled due to inclement weather.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska (16-5) vs Omaha (14-4)

No. 10 Nebraska (16-5) vs Omaha (14-4) When: Saturday, March 7

Saturday, March 7 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 2 p.m. CST

2 p.m. CST Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

No. 10 Nebraska (16-5) vs Omaha (14-4) When: Sunday, March 8

Sunday, March 8 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 2 p.m. CDT

2 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Omaha Scout

The Mavericks enter the weekend with a record of 14-4. Their losses are to Arkansas (twice), Troy and Kansas.

Omaha and NU met once in the fall with the Mavericks coming away with a 1-0 win.

Head Coach

Mike Heard | 5th season as HC at Omaha

162-63 record in four seasons

3 Summit League Tournament titles

4 Summit League Tournament title games

3 NCAA Tournament berths

2024 Summit League Coach of the Year

2025 Summit League Regular Season Champions

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 40-13, (14-4 Summit League, 1st)

40-13, (14-4 Summit League, 1st) Summit League Awards: Pitcher of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year

Pitcher of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year All-Summit League: 3x First Team, 2x Second Team, 3x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads the all-time series 21-9

March 26, 2025, last matchup, 5-0 NU

Key Returners

Sammy Schmidt | Jr. | OF | Leads Omaha with a .432 batting average.

Rylinn Groff | Jr. | C | Leads the team with nine hit-by-pitches.

Maddia Groff | Jr. | LHP | Is the ace of the Omaha pitching staff with a 4-2 record in 46.1 innings pitched. She has struck out 56 batters and only walked 10.

Marra Cramer | Sr. | OF | Has a team-high eight doubles and 26 RBIs.

Katherine Johnson | Jr. | INF | Is a perfect 3-for-3 in stolen bases.

Ava Rongisch | Sr. | OF | Has a 1.000 fielding percentage.

🏔️ | Marra came in CLUTCH last week, earning@TheSummitLeague Kwik Star Peak Performer of the Week💥



▶️ 11 RBI last weekend

▶️ Three hits and five RBI vs. Boise State

▶️ Three home runs

▶️ First career weekly honor#ForThe402 pic.twitter.com/9FJfZB7mJu — Omaha Softball (@OmahaSB) March 3, 2026

Key Departures

Maggie O'Brien | INF | Graduated

Sydney Thomason | INF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Taylor Sedlacek | Sr. | INF | Transferred from Wichita State. Leads the team with seven home runs, a .882 slugging percentage, and a .580 on-base percentage. Also tied for the lead in hits.

Bailey Sample | Sr. | OF | Transferred from Bradley. Tied for a team-high in hits (22) and runs scored (22).

If you didn't know, now you know. Taylor Sedlacek is the No. 15 shortstop in DI.



▶️ .431 BA

▶️ .921 FLD%

▶️ 23 RBI

▶️ Seven homers#ForThe402 | @SoftbalAmerica pic.twitter.com/mQYEGeUHAD — Omaha Softball (@OmahaSB) March 4, 2026

Outlook

The Huskers should beat the Mavericks twice, but a split wouldn't be the end of the world. Maddia Groff is one of the nation's best pitchers, and losing to her wouldn't be horrible.

However, Nebraska should go 2-0 and remain in the top 10 with a clean sweep of the weekend's four games.