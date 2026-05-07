How to Watch No. 2 Nebraska Softball at the Big Ten Tournament with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
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The Nebraska softball program is entering the postseason in an unfamiliar position as the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
As the No. 2 team in the country, the Huskers have set themselves up to be a top-eight national seed and host throughout the postseason, but the first task at hand is a matchup with the Michigan Wolverines.
Nebraska clinched the Big Ten title outright for the first time in program history with a sweep at Penn State. The Huskers went 23-1 in conference play this year, and the 23 regular-season wins are tied for the most Big Ten wins in the conference’s history.
2026 Big Ten Tournament Schedule, Results and TV Channel
First Round: Wednesday, May 6
Game 1 | Minnesota 2, Washington 4
Game 2 | Michigan 9, Ohio State 0
Game 3 | Wisconsin 4, Purdue 3
Game 4 | Penn State 11, Northwestern 5
Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 7
Game 5 | Washington vs. Indiana | 11 a.m. | BTN
Game 6 | Michigan vs. Nebraska | 1:30 p.m. | BTN
Game 7 | Wisconsin vs. Oregon| 4:30 p.m. | BTN
Game 8 | Penn State vs. UCLA | 7 p.m. | BTN
Semifinals: Friday, May 8
Game 9 | Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 | 5 p.m. | BTN
Game 10 | Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Championship: Saturday, May 9
Game 11 | Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN
*All times are Eastern
All of Nebraska's games this weekend will have a free radio broadcast with Nate Rohr on the call. The radio broadcast is available at Huskers.com/listen and on the official Huskers app. The games will also be aired live on B107.3 FM.
The Big Ten Network is the television home for every pitch of the tournament.
Michigan Scout
The Michigan Wolverines begin their quest to defend their Big Ten Tournament title on Friday. Michigan tied for eighth place in last year's regular-season standings with an 11-11 conference record but went on to win its third tournament championship in six years.
Since 1992, Michigan has won 22 Big Ten regular-season titles, the most in conference history.
Nebraska hosted Michigan for a three-game series in March. The Huskers swept the Wolverines by scores of 5-2, 8-4, and 5-2.
Head Coach
- Bonnie Tholl | 4th season as HC, 33rd season at Michigan
- 20 years as associate head coach
- 9 seasons as an assistant coach
- 22 Big Ten regular-season titles since 1995
- 11 Big Ten Tournament titles
- 29 NCAA Tournament appearances
- 12 WCWS appearances
- 1 National Championship (2005)
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 39-21, (11-1 B1G, 8th)
- B1G Awards: Big Ten Tournament Champions
- All-B1G: 2x First Team, 1x Freshman Team
Key Returners
- Lauren Putz | So. | OF | She leads the Wolverines with a .448 batting average and ranks among the nation's best in several power categories with 21 total home runs, eighth with 77 RBIs, and a 1.000 slugging percentage.
- Jenissa Conway | Jr. | OF | Is batting .381 with seven triples and 12 homers.
- Indiana Langford | Sr. | UTL | Missed nine games this spring with an injured finger. She has a .339 overall average on the season and has scored 51 runs.
- Janelle Ilacqua | Sr. | INF | Is in the lineup, batting consistently for the first time since her freshman season. Known for her defense, she boasts a .325 batting average.
- Erin Hoehn | Jr. | RH/UTL | Has 93 at-bats on the year and is batting .366 with seven doubles, five home runs, and 30 RBIs. In the circle, she has started nine and appeared in 30 contests this year with a 4.38 ERA and an 8-5 record.
Key Departures
- Ellie Sieler | OF | Graduated
- Ella MvVey | MINF | Graduated
- Lauren Derkowski | RHP | Graduated
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Gabby Ellis | Jr. | RHP | Spent first two seasons at Mercer. This year, leads the team with 12 wins and a 4.08 ERA.
Outlook
As long as the Huskers continue to play their style of softball, the Wolverines shouldn't make an unexpected run to another title this year.
While it is tough to beat a team four times in one season, NU is rolling and seems to be clicking one through nine.
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.