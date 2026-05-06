What Nebraska Softball Needs to Do to Host a Super Regional

The Nebraska softball program has passed every test placed in front of it during the 2026 regular season.

So far, the Huskers have earned a No. 2 ranking across all four major polls, a Big Ten title, the toughest nonconference strength of schedule in the country, and a No. 3 ranking in the RPI.

There is no doubt that Nebraska will be hosting in the postseason, but has the team done everything possible to secure a top-eight national seed?

"I think that in this moment in time, today, that we have done everything we can, based on our schedule and our results, to be in a position to get us where we want to go," head coach Rhonda Revelle said on Tuesday. "So, yes."

Still reminiscing about last night. pic.twitter.com/mbZoAKGRzO — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 4, 2026

After the Huskers were sent to Baton Rouge for Regionals and then to Knoxville for Super Regionals a year ago, Revelle loaded the 2026 schedule with some of the best competition in the country.

The results speak for themselves.

Nebraska finished the regular season with a record of 43-6 and went 23-1 in Big Ten play. The Huskers were 9-5 against RPI teams 1-25, 10-1 against teams in the 26-50 range, 9-0 against teams ranked 51-100, and 22-0 against teams ranked worse than 101.

Honestly, NU doesn't have what some might consider to be a bad loss.

With the Big Ten Tournament on deck, the Huskers have another opportunity to state their case as they await the winner of Ohio State and Michigan on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

If there is anything else Nebraska has to do to prove that it's worthy of bringing its first Super Regional to Lincoln, it would be to win the Big Ten Tournament.

Will the Big Ten Move the Tournament in the Future?

The golden question on softball fans' minds is whether or not the Big Ten will move to a neutral site in the future.

The Southeastern Conference announced that it will move its marquee event to Madison/Huntsville, Ala., starting in 2027. The Big 12 plays at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, and the ACC is played on campuses like the Big Ten.

With this year's tournament at Maryland, there is a dark cloud hanging over the league's head because there might not be a large crowd. The stadium in College Park holds a little more than 1,000 people and is across the country from some of the league's larger fan bases, like Oregon, UCLA, and even Nebraska.

The bracket is set! We’re ready to host the 2026 Big Ten Softball Tournament in College Park!🔥#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/SJg2Gy04gR — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) May 4, 2026

It also doesn't help that Maryland didn't even qualify for the tournament that it is hosting.

"I do think it's a question that needs to have a lot of dialogue after the season for that very reason," Revelle said when asked if change was needed. "I think that we really need to vet that out layer by layer and really discuss what's best for our sport."

2026 Big Ten Tournament Schedule and TV Channel

All times central. Every game on Big Ten Network.

Wednesday, May 6 (First Round)

Game 1 (#12 Minnesota vs. #5 Washington) - 10 a.m.

Game 2 (#9 Michigan vs. #8 Ohio State) - 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 (#10 Purdue vs. #7 Wisconsin) - 3:30 p.m.

Game 4 (#11 Penn State vs. #6 Northwestern) - 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 7 (Quarterfinals)

Game 5 (#4 Indiana vs. Game 1 winner) - 10 a.m.

Game 6 (#1 Nebraska vs. Game 2 winner) - 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 (#2 Oregon vs. Game 3 winner) - 3:30 p.m.

Game 8 (#3 UCLA vs. Game 4 winner) - 6 p.m.

Friday, May 8 (Semifinals)

Game 9 (Game 5 vs. Game 6 winner) – 4 p.m.

Game 10 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 (Championship)

Game 11 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 3 p.m.