How to Watch No. 3 Nebraska Softball at Penn State with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers have an opportunity awaiting them at Penn State that hasn't been seen since 2014: winning a Big Ten regular-season title.

2014 was also the last time Nebraska played in the Women's College World Series.

For the Huskers to win the crown outright, they have to sweep Penn State. At 20-1, NU is in first place, but UCLA, at 19-2, is just a game back. Oregon is in third at 18-3, but the Ducks and the Bruins start their three-game series on Friday.

Mathematically, all three teams are in contention.

If NU wins two games and UCLA sweeps, then it would share the title. Nebraska would be the No. 1 seed for the tournament based on head-to-head results. Anything less than two wins in State College could put the title dream on the shelf.

However, if Oregon were to take a game or two from UCLA then Nebraska could still win it outright.

The easiest path forward, and least complicated, is simply for the Huskers to sweep the Nittany Lions.

NU enters the final series of the regular season on a 13-game winning streak. Jordy Frahm was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, and Hannah Camenzind was named the Softball On SI Player of the Week.

All three games against Penn State will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and are also available via the Husker Radio Network.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 3 Nebraska (40-6, 20-1) at Penn State (32-17, 11-10)

No. 3 Nebraska (40-6, 20-1) at Penn State (32-17, 11-10) When: Friday, May 1

Friday, May 1 Where: Nittany Lion Softball Park & Beard Field, University Park, Pa.

Nittany Lion Softball Park & Beard Field, University Park, Pa. Time: 5 p.m. CDT

5 p.m. CDT Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 3 Nebraska (40-6, 20-1) at Penn State (32-17, 11-10)

No. 3 Nebraska (40-6, 20-1) at Penn State (32-17, 11-10) When: Saturday, May 2

Saturday, May 2 Where: Nittany Lion Softball Park & Beard Field, University Park, Pa.

Nittany Lion Softball Park & Beard Field, University Park, Pa. Time: 1:30 p.m. CDT

1:30 p.m. CDT Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 3 Nebraska (40-6, 20-1) at Penn State (32-17, 11-10)

No. 3 Nebraska (40-6, 20-1) at Penn State (32-17, 11-10) When: Sunday, May 3

Sunday, May 3 Where: Nittany Lion Softball Park & Beard Field, University Park, Pa.

Nittany Lion Softball Park & Beard Field, University Park, Pa. Time: 11 a.m. CDT

11 a.m. CDT Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Penn State Scout

The Nittany Lions are coming off a sweep of the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road, where they outscored their opponent 26-4 in three games.

It was PSU's third Big Ten sweep of the year and pushed the Nittany Lions across the 30-win threshold for the fourth time in five seasons.

The offense has set a few records this year, scoring 355 runs, which surpasses the previous program record of 341 set a season ago. Penn State has also set a new program-best with 315 RBIs and 75 home runs.

Head Coach

Clarisa Crowell | 6th season as head coach at Penn State

1 NCAA Tournament appearance (2024)

8 years as head coach at Miami (Ohio)

6 seasons as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State

1 year as an assistant coach at Syracuse

2 years as an assistant coach at Ohio

Student-assistant at Virginia Tech

4-year letterwinner at VT

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 25-27, (B1G 10-12, 11th)

25-27, (B1G 10-12, 11th) B1G Awards: N/A

N/A All-B1G: 4x Second Team, 1x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 16-8

May 8, 2025, last matchup, 9-1 NU (Big Ten Tournament)

Key Returners

Bridget Nemeth | Jr. | RHP | Was an All-American her freshman season before an injury forced her to miss the entire 2025 season. She has 4-5 record with a 4.93 ERA.

Brooke Klosowicz | Jr. | INF | Leads the team with 56 hits.

Natalie Lieto | So. | OF | Has a team-high 46 runs scored and 13 doubles.

Michela Barbanente | Jr. | UTL | One of four players to start all 49 games.

I don't think their is a pitching staff in the country that's as balanced in IP and ERA than @PennStateSB.



McKenna Young: 65.2 / 3.31 ERA

Abigail Britton 65.0 IP / 3.45 ERA

Mackenzie Duncan 53.1 IP / 3.81 ERA

Brevyn Kellepouris 59.1 IP / 4.60 ERA

Bridget Nemeth 66.2 IP / 4.93… pic.twitter.com/8Rktn7mEep — Sydney Supple (@Sydney_Supple) May 1, 2026

Key Departures

Mady Volpe | P | Graduated

Meagan Ricks | INF | Graduated

Haylie Brunson | OF | Graduated

Maddie Gordon | UTL | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Allison Oneacre | Fr. | INF | Leads the team with a .388 average, 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, an .842 slugging percentage, and a .519 on-base percentage.

Breanna Hanik | Fr. | OF | Third on the team with a .344 batting average and leads the team with 15 stolen bases.

McKenna Young | Jr. | RHP | Transferred from South Dakota. Leads the pitching staff with a 3.31 ERA, a 12-4 record, and 65.2 innings pitched.

Breanna Hanik and Allison Oneacre go yard for @PennStateSB 💥 pic.twitter.com/xfoxdIDZvE — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) April 25, 2026

Outlook

As mentioned before, this is a pivotal weekend for Nebraska. The Huskers can win a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with two wins or win it outright with a sweep.

With Penn State's pitching staff at a 4.02 ERA, it might be tough to stop the Nebraska offense that is averaging just over seven runs per game.

Nebraska should sweep Penn State and celebrate with a trophy by the end of it.