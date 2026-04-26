Nebraska Softball Sweeps Iowa on Senior Day, Honors Head Coach Rhonda Revelle

After the fourth-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers swept the Iowa Hawkeyes with a 13-0 run-rule on Saturday, all 12 seniors were honored.

One by one, each walked across the field with their families and were recognized for their contributions to The Red Team, whether it was for four years, three years, two years, or one year.

However, it was the head coach Rhonda Revelle who was surprised with the biggest honor of the day.

Athletic Director Troy Dannen entered the circle and presented the longtime head coach with a game ball from her 1,200th win, but he didn't stop there. Dannen addressed the record-setting crowd of 3,541 and the folks on the field to turn toward center field. There, he introduced Rhonda Revelle Field at Bowlin Stadium.

From now on Nebraska softball will be playing at Rhonda Revelle Field.



What a moment. pic.twitter.com/4AiCfJI8CH — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) April 25, 2026

Players, fans, and the coach herself were moved to tears.

“This is a most deserving honor for one of the truly great coaches and people in the history of college softball,” Dannen said. “Rhonda Revelle is Nebraska Softball. She has won more games than any coach in the history of Nebraska athletics, and her sustained success speaks for itself. We are proud that all future Husker home softball games will be played on a field bearing Rhonda’s name.”

The moment captured was decades in the making, but couldn't have come at a better time. There have been good Nebraska teams in the past, but what this year's team is doing is nothing short of magical.

“I don’t know if I could script the weekend any better,” Revelle said. “The fact that we had a doubleheader yesterday ended up being a blessing. The fact that we won both games. The fact that we played today, that the weather held, and now that they’ve had senior day, they can have the rest of the day with their families, and then tomorrow have a day off and just soak it all in… and then from what happened on the field. Every senior had a moment today on the field. I don’t know. It just kinda feels divine.”

A special Senior Day in Lincoln ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jL84bK2dvb — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) April 25, 2026

Revelle's name is synonymous with Nebraska Softball, and after just two years on the field, three with the Huskers, so is Jordy Frahm's.

Less than 24 hours removed from throwing 76 pitches in a 9-1, six-inning win on Friday afternoon, Frahm closed the regular season chapter of her career in typical Frahm fashion, with a complete-game shutout and only three hits, along with six strikeouts. She also hit a three-run home run to push the Huskers into run-rule territory.

SENIOR DAY SLAM.



JORDY FRAHM SENDS ONE DEEP TO MAKE IT 10-0 HUSKERS. pic.twitter.com/twzClm5Zat — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 25, 2026

Senior twins Hannah and Lauren Camenzind knocked in two runs apiece, classmate Bella Bacon had two hits, and juniors Samantha Bland and Jesse Farrell also homered in the win.

While Saturday marked the final regular-season home game for the Huskers in 2026, there will be more home games to play in Lincoln. Nebraska is guaranteed to host a Regional, and at 20-1, NU is chasing a Big Ten title.

Mathematically, four teams are in contention for a share of the regular-season conference title, but with Nebraska in first at 20-1, the Huskers are in the driver's seat, and two wins at Penn State could wrap it up for good.

“If we can do our part, it’s gonna be a really fun weekend next weekend, too, but we’re not gonna get ahead of ourselves because we’re doing this thing one pitch at a time,” Revelle said. “Today wasn’t even about what we did last year. It was about, can we keep rolling with what this team’s doing? Because we understand the race that we’re in, too.”

The magic of 2026 is far from over, and after the regular season ends at Penn State and the Big Ten Tournament is played at Maryland, the Huskers and their fans will convene in Lincoln for what could be another record-setting moment and the first one at Rhonda Revelle Field at Bowlin Stadium.

Notes

The Huskers now have a 15-game win streak and have won 29 of their last 30 games.

Jordy Frahm now has a 34-game on-base streak.

Hannah Camenzind has reached base in 30 games in a row and also has a 15-game hit streak. She is the first Husker to have a 15-game hit streak since Billie Andrews in 2024.

Nebraska has scored in 27 of its last 35 innings.

The Huskers have now played 16 Big Ten series in a row without losing a series. NU has seven Big Ten series wins this season and is 19-1 in conference play.

Nebraska has run-ruled opponents 13 times this year.

NU has scored 10+ runs in 10 games this season.

The Huskers have 12 shutouts this season.

Samantha Bland now has 100-plus hits, runs, and RBIs this year. She joins Jordy Frahm, Ava Kuszak, and Jesse Farrell as members of this year’s team who are in the 100/100/100 club.

The Huskers have now scored 4-plus runs in 30 innings this year.

Nebraska finished the regular season with a 15-1 home record.