How to Watch No. 6 Nebraska Softball at Minnesota with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The Nebraska Cornhuskers climbed to No. 6 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 and No. 4 in the USA Softball poll after sweeping Wisconsin on the road.

NU outscored Wisconsin 23-2 in the three-game series and won its fifth Big Ten series win of the season. It was the Huskers fourth sweep.

Alexis Jensen was stellar in the circle. She went 2-0 in the circle with a shutout, 13 strikeouts and only one run allowed. The freshman earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for her performance.

Stuffed the stat sheet this past weekend.



2-0 / 11.0 IP / 13 K / 1 ER

1 HR / 2 2B / 3 RBI@99jensenalexis → B1G Freshman of the Week 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/aecEhhTaRW — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 13, 2026

Jensen has really hit her stride in conference play. After struggling to find the lineup as a true two-way in preseason, she is now hitting .432 with four home runs and 13 RBIs against Big Ten competition.

Jordy Frahm also recorded a shutout and did not allow a run in 8.0 innings of work.

The two pitchers have formed an insane one-two punch. They have combined to pitch 88.2 of NU’s 100.0 innings in Big Ten play. Frahm has an ERA of 1.48 and a 5-1 record, while Jensen is 8-0 with 55 strikeouts and a 2.13 ERA.

The Huskers now venture north for three games at Minnesota. All three contests will have a free radio broadcast with Nate Rohr on the call. The radio broadcast is available at Huskers.com/listen and on the official Huskers app. Saturday and Sunday’s games will also be aired live on 105.3 FM.

All three games this weekend will be streamed on B1G+, which requires a subscription.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 6 Nebraska (33-6, 14-1) vs Minnesota (14-27, 6-9)

No. 6 Nebraska (33-6, 14-1) vs Minnesota (14-27, 6-9) When: Friday, April 17

Friday, April 17 Where: Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn. Time: 3 p.m. CDT

3 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 6 Nebraska (33-6, 14-1) vs Minnesota (14-27, 6-9)

No. 6 Nebraska (33-6, 14-1) vs Minnesota (14-27, 6-9) When: Saturday, April 18

Saturday, April 18 Where: Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn. Time: 1 p.m. CDT

1 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 6 Nebraska (33-6, 14-1) vs Minnesota (14-27, 6-9)

No. 6 Nebraska (33-6, 14-1) vs Minnesota (14-27, 6-9) When: Sunday, April 19

Sunday, April 19 Where: Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn. Time: 12 p.m. CDT

12 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Minnesota Scout

The Golden Gophers are having a tough season and hoping to climb back to .500 before the end of the year.

Minnesota was swept on the road at Washington last weekend and finds itself in the middle of the Big Ten standings, tied with Michigan and Purdue in 10th place.

Head Coach

Piper Ritter | 6th season as head coach of Minnesota

Spent 13 seasons as the Minnesota pitching coach

Played at Minnesota (2001-04)

She left the university with career records for strikeouts (1,122), innings pitched (921.1), games (173), wins (88), shutouts (33), and complete games (85).

4-time All-Big Ten

Played one season in the National Pro Fastpitch League for the Texas Thunder, posting a 3-0 record with a 0.64 ERA.

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 20-30, (B1G 5-17, 15th)

20-30, (B1G 5-17, 15th) B1G Awards: N/A

N/A All-B1G: 1x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 24-22

NU swept 2025 series: 8-0, 8-3, 8-2

Key Returners

Sydney Schwartz | Sr. | RHP/INF | Leads the pitching staff with 10 wins and an ERA of 3.03. Has nine hits on the year with six for extra bases.

Maggie Werner | Sr. | UTL | Leads the team with a .340 batting average, 35 hits, and 20 runs scored.

Jessa Snippes | Jr. | RHP/OF | Has the fourth-highest batting average at .270.

Macy Richardson | Jr. | RHP | Has the second-most innings pitched behind Schwartz. She is 3-9 with a 4.77 ERA.

Tara Wolocko | Jr. | C/UTL | Second on the team with 34 hits and leads the team with 21 RBIs, six home runs, and eight doubles.

Brooklyn Jones | Jr. | C/UTL | One of two players to have started and appeared in all 41 games.

Barreled up BOMB from Syd! 💣



📺: BTN pic.twitter.com/4O4oSnBwzV — Minnesota Softball (@GopherSoftball) April 12, 2026

Key Departures

Taylor Krapf | C | Graduated

Nani Valencia | INF | Graduated

Margaret Tobias | INF | Graduated

Kayla Chavez | INF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Scarlett Kuhn | Fr. | INF | Second on the team with a .292 batting average and third in hits with 31.

Outlook

Nebraska shouldn't have much of a problem against Minnesota. Schwartz can't pitch every game for the Gophers and with her ERA of 3.00-plus, there will be runs scored against her.

The Huskers have the best offense in the Big Ten and a loss to a team like Minnesota would be horrific.