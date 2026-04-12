Nebraska Softball Goes Off at the Plate in Sweep of Wisconsin

The bats stayed hot, and the No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers completed a sweep of the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison with a 12-2, five-inning win on Sunday afternoon.

NU improved to 33-6 on the season with a 14-1 record in Big Ten play.

After Saturday's 6-0 win, the Huskers clinched their fifth Big Ten series win of the season and Sunday marked their fourth sweep.

Ava Kuszak and Jordy Frahm led the home run barrage on Sunday, and both recorded four runs batted in. Kuszak hit two, two-run homers while Frahm hit a grand slam. Alexis Jensen contributed at the plate with two doubles, Kacie Hoffmann had two RBIs, and Hannah Camenzind scored three runs.

Jensen won her 17th game of the season on Sunday, getting the start and finishing the day with 4.0 innings pitched. She allowed just one run and one hit and added three strikeouts. Frahm pitched the final inning and allowed a run.

Frahm consistently delivered all weekend for The Red Team. She pitched 6.2 innings of no-hit softball on Saturday and was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run scored.

On the weekend, the 2025 Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year appeared in two games, pitching 8.0 innings and allowing only one run on four hits and six strikeouts. Offensively, she finished 6-for-12 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four runs scored, and five RBIs.

IT'S JUST WHAT SHE DOES. @jordybahl MAKES IT 10-1 ON A GRAND SLAM. pic.twitter.com/DCxMeTb1E3 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 12, 2026

Jensen was equally impressive. She was 2-0 with 11.0 innings pitched. She surrendered one earned run, three hits, four walks, and struck out 13. At this dish, she was 3-for-9 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Over the three games in Wisconsin, Frahm and Jensen combined for six runs, nine hits, eight extra-base hits, eight RBIs, and a .428 average at the plate. In the circle, the two allowed only two runs and seven hits, and their opponents had a .111 average.

Game 3: Huskers Route Badgers, Complete Sweep

Nebraska struck first in the opening frame after Kuszak launched a two-run home run just over the left field wall.

KUSZIE LEAVES THE YARD. 👀



Huskers plate two in the on a homer from @AvaKuszak! pic.twitter.com/aUFfq3kIZc — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 12, 2026

NU added two more runs in the third. Hannah Camenzind singled, advanced to second on a Jesse Farrell groundout and scored on a Jensen double. Jensen came around to score on a Hoffmann single to right center to extend the lead to 4-0.

B1G SWING AJ. 💥@99jensenalexis plates one on a double to left center. pic.twitter.com/sc8zSXFzD8 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 12, 2026

Frahm doubled down the left field line in the fourth and scored on an error when Hannah Camenzind stole second, and the throw was just wide of the cutoff.

Wisconsin found the scoreboard for the first time of the series in the bottom of the fourth, but only pushed across one run.

Carrying a 5-1 lead into the fifth, Nebraska exploded for seven runs. Jensen doubled, Hoffmann and Bland walked, and then Frahm blasted a grand slam to center. Two batters later, Hannah Camenzind walked, and then Kuszak hit her second home run of the day.

Kaylie Whidden homered for the Badgers in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 12-2, but Wisconsin couldn't get anything else going.

Game 2: Frahm Almost No-Hits Badgers

With two outs in the seventh, Frahm could taste a no-hitter until Alivia Bark singled off the third base bag to break it up.

Nebraska's Jordy Frahm loses her no-hit bid after 6.2 innings, but Huskers shutout Wisconsin for the second straight day, 6-0.



Alivia Bark breaks it up with a single off the third base bag.



Frahm's line: 7.0 IP, 2 H, 5 K, 1 HBP, 79 total pitches https://t.co/pwBqy0v1Pg — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) April 11, 2026

The Huskers combined for nine hits with Jensen and Hannah Coor driving in two runs apiece. Hannah Camenzind and Farrell both drove in a run, while Frahm was the only Husker with multiple hits (two).

NU scored all six runs in the fourth inning.

Kuszak opened the frame with a double down the left field line and went to third on a wild pitch. Farrell singled to drive her in and then scored on Jensen's two-run home run. Hoffmann singled, Frahm doubled, and Coor singled to score Hoffmann's pinch runner, Katelyn Caneda. Hannah Camenzind singled to score Coor and gave the Huskers a six-run lead.

PURE POWER.



AJ goes yard. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uHlj2eVreD — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 11, 2026

Frahm held the Badgers scoreless and the score held for a final of 6-0.

Notes