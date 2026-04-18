Big Performances from Jordy Frahm, Hannah Coor Lift Nebraska Over Minnesota

Jordy Frahm pitched a complete-game shutout and Hannah Coor homered to lead the sixth-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers to a 4-0 win at Minnesota on Friday afternoon.

The Huskers were led by Coor at the plate as she went 2-for-4 with a run batted in and two runs scored. Her solo homer stood as the game-winning run.

Frahm, Hannah Camenzind, and Lauren Camenzind each record a hit and an RBI in the contest. Kennadi Williams and Kacie Hoffmann each scored a run. Hoffmann and Samantha Bland also had a hit.

Minnesota's Sydney Schwartz was dealt the loss in six innings of work, falling to 10-12 this season. She allowed four earned runs on five walks and seven hits and added five strikeouts. Natalie Susa pitched the seventh inning and struck out one.

Frahm finished the game with six strikeouts and allowed six hits. She improved to 12-4 on the season.

After an hour-and-a-half rain delay, the Huskers didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard. Jordy Frahm grounded out to third, but Coor followed with a home run to left center.

The Husker scored another run in the second inning. Hoffann and Bland reached on back-to-back one-out singles and advanced on Lauren Camenzind's groundout to second base. Frahm drove in Hoffmann with a single to left.

Nebraska didn't score again until the sixth. Alexis Jensen earned a lead-off walk and Williams pinch ran for her. Williams stole second and scored on Lauren Camenzind's single to left field.

Lo tacks on another.



3-0 Big Red. pic.twitter.com/u7LPssaJpT — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 17, 2026

The final run of the contest came in the seventh when Coor bunted for a hit and scored on a Hannah Camenzind's triple to right.

Nebraska improved to 34-6 (15-1 Big Ten), which is the best record through 40 games since 2002. The Huskers' pitching staff has also pitched six shutouts in Big Ten play this season.

The Huskes will face the Gophers again tomorrow, April 18, at 4 p.m. (CT). The game will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network or on 105.3 FM.

Notes

Nebraska’s 34 wins through 40 games match its best record since 2002.

The Huskers now have a nine-game win streak.

Jordy Frahm now has a 10-game hit streak and a 29-game on-base streak.

Kacie Hoffmann now has a nine-game hit streak.

Hannah Camenzind has reached base in 24 games in a row and also has an eight-game hit streak.

Nebraska has allowed only two runs in its last four games, while scoring 27.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 6 Nebraska (33-6, 14-1) vs Minnesota (14-27, 6-9)

No. 6 Nebraska (33-6, 14-1) vs Minnesota (14-27, 6-9) When: Saturday, April 18

Saturday, April 18 Where: Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn. Time: 4 p.m. CDT

4 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 6 Nebraska (33-6, 14-1) vs Minnesota (14-27, 6-9)

No. 6 Nebraska (33-6, 14-1) vs Minnesota (14-27, 6-9) When: Sunday, April 19

Sunday, April 19 Where: Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn. Time: 12 p.m. CDT

12 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates