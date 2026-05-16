Huskers Grind Past South Dakota, Grow Stronger for What Comes Next

For four innings Friday night at Bowlin Stadium, the top-ranked Nebraska softball team looked nothing like the team that entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country.

The Huskers were quiet offensively, late on pitches and frankly looked tense. The rhythm that had carried them through a dominant regular season and a Big Ten Tournament title run seemed oddly absent in front of a sold-out postseason crowd that desperately wanted to erupt.

Fortunately, by the end of the night, Nebraska gave the fan base that opportunity in the 5th inning and walked off the field exactly the way championship-caliber teams are supposed to.

Things were far from perfect, and the Huskers certainly didn’t overwhelm a very game South Dakota team from the opening pitch.

Autumn Iversen solo homerun to put the Yotes up 1-0!💣#GoYotes pic.twitter.com/IljZr7lXuL — South Dakota Softball (@SDCoyotesSB) May 15, 2026

Instead, NU earned a gritty 4-1 victory by surviving the kind of uncomfortable NCAA Tournament game that often defines whether a postseason run continues or suddenly ends. The Huskers absorbed early pressure before eventually leaning on their experienced roster to find timely offense late

What’s even better if you’re a Husker fan, Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener for the Big Red was much more valuable than a blowout victory – it gave them a perspective that should help them the rest of the way.

“There (were) a lot of tough moments in that game,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said afterward. “I was really having to work. In fact, I had to boss myself around. I was talking to myself, and then I was listening to myself, and then I had to get bossy with myself.”

When Revelle says a game tested her emotionally, it says something.

Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle admitted that Friday's NCAA opener with South Dakota tested her emotionally. | Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska entered Friday night 46-6 overall and playing some of its best softball of the season. The Huskers had won the Big Ten Tournament and earned the opportunity to host a regional at Bowlin Stadium.

As you might imagine, the atmosphere before first pitch felt less like an opening-round game and more like the beginning of something much bigger. Even Revelle acknowledged the environment felt different.

“I think the crowd, we’ve had big crowds, but it just did feel a little different,” Revelle said.

However, the big game atmosphere didn’t scare off South Dakota pitcher Madison Evans, who never allowed Nebraska to settle in comfortably. Revelle even warned before the game that Evans was “hot at the right time” and capable of giving Nebraska problems with both velocity and an effective changeup.

Evans with the strikeout to end the 1st🔥#GoYotes pic.twitter.com/H5eeL0RI8v — South Dakota Softball (@SDCoyotesSB) May 15, 2026

The Coyotes’ right-hander did exactly that, holding the Huskers scoreless through four innings while throwing 111 pitches across six innings.

“I thought she threw a really, really good and gritty game,” Revelle said. “She did not back down at all.”

The frustration built inning by inning, not only for the Husker team in the dugout, but the fans in the stands above them. Nebraska stranded runners, swung underneath pitches and missed their fair share of opportunities to create momentum. South Dakota then grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Autumn Iversen launched a solo home run, briefly silencing the 2,948 fans packed into Bowlin Stadium.

For a few moments, the NCAA Tournament pressure became real. That’s often where panic can creep into postseason games. Expectations grow heavier and teams start pressing, but NU held firm because they recognized exactly what was happening in real time.

Nebraska pitcher/utility Jordy Frahm said the Huskers aren't afraid of tense moments. Instead, she says tight games make them stronger. | Nebraska Athletics

“We’ve had a couple games like that now where it takes our bats a little while,” Nebraska pitcher/utility Jordy Frahm said. “Something that we talked about was in every game that we’ve had like that, it finally came down to us just coming together as a team and being like, ‘okay, we are just getting out of ourselves. We just need to be ourselves, keep everything simple and go play Nebraska softball.’”

That phrase ultimately became the turning point of the night. The Huskers stopped trying to force the moment and instead trusted the process that had carried them to 46 wins.

“Every time you can see a pitcher, you’re just building on your at-bats,” Revelle said about her team slowly figuring out how Madison Evans was pitching them. “Good hitters build on their at-bats. That’s what they were doing.”

Huskers take the lead 💥



📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Z1qjp3q6Uy — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 16, 2026

Nebraska finally cracked through in the fifth inning.

Frahm opened the inning with a double to left center, immediately injecting life into the dugout and the stadium. Moments later, Hannah Coor ripped a triple to tie the game before Hannah Camenzind followed with an RBI double to give Nebraska a 2-1 lead.

Just like that, the tension that had gripped the stadium for four innings disappeared.

“It’s like when we broke through, it’s like, ‘okay,’” Revelle said. “I feel like we’re going to be fine the rest of the weekend.”

Nebraska added two more runs in the sixth inning when Kacie Hoffmann delivered a two-run double, extending the lead to 4-1 and finally creating some breathing room for the Big Red.

Hannah Coor’s clutch RBI triple tied the game and sparked the offense as @HuskerSoftball takes Game 1 of the regional, 4-1 🌽 pic.twitter.com/35b3zAFvxv — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 16, 2026

Ultimately, Friday night may have said even more about Nebraska defensively and in the circle than it did offensively. Alexis Jensen delivered another composed postseason performance, allowing just two hits and one run over five innings while striking out six. South Dakota never truly mounted sustained offensive pressure outside of Iversen’s home run.

Then came Frahm. The two-way star entered to close the final two innings and retired all six hitters she faced while striking out three to earn her 11th save of the season. Her emergence as part of Nebraska’s late-game pitching formula has become one of the team’s biggest developments during the second half of the season.

“We didn’t really know how me and Lex were going to work together,” Frahm said. “Especially early in the year, it was an on-the-fly thing that we were working through. I had no idea that’s how it was going to work out, but it’s been really fun splitting games with her.”

Nebraska pitchers Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen could help the Huskers do what no other NU team has done before. | Nebraska Athletics

That flexibility gives Nebraska multiple options moving deeper into the regional and potentially beyond. Jensen’s steadiness, paired with Frahm’s power and versatility, creates matchup problems while also allowing Nebraska to shorten games late.

But Friday night’s biggest takeaway may not have involved pitching mechanics, offensive adjustments or postseason strategy. Nebraska’s emotional maturity in a tense moment carried the day.

Revelle spoke before the game about the importance of staying present and avoiding emotional overload in front of a home postseason crowd. She even gathered the team in center field before practice on Thursday and told the players to soak in the moment because they had earned it. Then came the reminder.

“It’s not worry about the next pitch, it’s work to win the next pitch,” Revelle said before the game. “That’s a key distinction because we don’t really want to worry about it. We want to work to win it.”

Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle continues to preach the philosophy of "work to win the next pitch." | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Friday night became a real-world test of that mentality. The Huskers could have spiraled after four scoreless innings. Instead, they leaned into the calm, routine-driven identity Revelle has preached throughout the season. The legendary coach even joked that the word “boring” had followed her team around because of how consistently the Huskers approach preparation.

“To me, when people can achieve excellence, it’s like they master those little things that can be boring or tedious,” she said.

Friday night was proof that boring can also win postseason games. The Huskers didn’t need a highlight-reel offense to survive. They simply needed composure long enough for the game to tilt back in their direction.

That may be why Frahm viewed the game as important rather than frustrating.

Nebraska pitcher/utility Jordy Frahm says tightly-contested games only make the Huskers stronger as the postseason rolls on. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“I think these types of games – it’s the perfect time for us to be playing them,” Frahm said. “There’s going to be a moment again in the postseason where we’re in that same situation, and now we’re going to have that confidence even more to not panic.”

That confidence now moves forward into Saturday’s winners-bracket showdown against Grand Canyon University at 12 p.m.

GCU advanced by beating Louisville 5-1 and now get the difficult task of facing a Nebraska team that appears to have settled into the regional emotionally after surviving its opening-night nerves. That could be dangerous for the rest of the field.

Next up for #1 Nebraska is a GCU team that just knocked off Louisville 5-1 Friday afternoon. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Friday may have exposed Nebraska’s vulnerability, but it also reinforced the Huskers’ resilience. The postseason is rarely built entirely on dominance. Sometimes it is built on surviving the nights where nothing feels smooth, where momentum disappears for long stretches and where pressure starts creeping into every at-bat.

Nebraska experienced all of that Friday night and advanced anyway. By the end of the game, the sold-out crowd was roaring again, and the Huskers were celebrating a postseason victory. The pressure that lingered through the early innings transformed into belief.

And it’s that belief that could make Nebraska as dangerous as their national ranking the rest of the way.