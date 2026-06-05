Nebraska Softball Announces Coaching Staff Addition

It has been a whirlwind week for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and former two-way star Jordy Frahm.

On Sunday, Frahm was pitching in the Women's College World Series, and a day later, she announced that she and her husband, Trey, are expecting their first child.

If that wasn't enough, on X, Nebraska announced the addition of Frahm to the coaching staff on Friday.

Keeping the best in our own backyard.



The next chapter for 98 starts now.



🗞️ https://t.co/MarNtH2TOL | #GBR pic.twitter.com/pcX5PLeoQl — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) June 5, 2026

Frahm is coming off the best season of her career. She was named the USA Softball Collegiate Softball Player of the Year and, for a second straight season, earned NFCA Player of the Year honors.

The Papillion native's career came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Texas. She pitched a complete game and hit a home run to become the first player in NCAA Division I history to record back-to-back seasons of 20 home runs and 20 wins.

The Big Ten Pitcher of the Year also led the Nebraska offense with a .403 batting average and 20 home runs. She added 51 RBIs, 11 doubles, and 60 runs scored. She also had a slugging percentage of .806 and an on-base percentage of .496.

In the circle, Frahm was 201-6 with a 1.37 ERA and 12 saves. Her 12 saves set a Nebraska single-season record, tied the Big Ten single-season record and ranked sixth in NCAA history. She has added eight shutouts and has struck out 251 batters and only walked 33.

Jordy Frahm Pens Love Letter to Softball

In a popular segment only done at the WCWS, Frahm was selected to represent Nebraska with a love letter to the sport of softball.

“Dear softball, you came into my life when I was just eight years old, and somehow became so much more than a game,” Frahm said. “You awakened something in me: a competitive spirit and a fire to push myself further than I thought I could go. You taught me how to be strong, how to fight through failure, how to test myself mentally, physically, and emotionally. For 15 years, you have shaped me.

“God has used you in my life in the most incredible ways. Through you, He has broken me down and rebuilt me stronger. He taught me humility and defeat, confidence and adversity, discipline in the everyday, and gratitude in the moments I never wanted to end. You carried me across this beautiful country and gave me experiences I could have never dreamed of as an eight-year-old little girl with a glove in her hand.”

Jordy Frahm Career Honors & Awards

Team Captain (2025, 2026)

USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year (2026)

Four-time NFCA First Team All-American (2022, 2023, 2025, 2026)

NFCA DI Player of the Year (2025, 2026)

Rawlings Gold Glove Pitcher (2026)

Honda Award for Softball Finalist (2025, 2026)

Four-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist (2022, 2023, 2025, 2026)

Two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist (2025, 2026)

USA Softball National Team Player Pool (2026)

Two-time NFCA All-Mountain Region First Team (2025, 2026)

Two-time NFCA All-Central Region First Team (2022, 2023)

Two-time Big Ten Pitcher of the Year (2025, 2026)

2025 Big Ten Player of the Year

First-Team All-Big Ten (2025, 2026)

Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2026)

Two-time All-Big 12 First Team (2022, 2023)

2023 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year

2023 Most Outstanding Player (WCWS)

2023 All-Tournament Team (WCWS)

2022 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year

2022 Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year

2022 Big 12 Freshman of the Year

Softball America First-Team All-American (2025, 2026)

D1 Softball First-Team All-American (2025, 2026)