Nebraska Softball Closes Out Sweep of Minnesota with Another Run-Rule Win

Jesse Farrell homered for a second consecutive day and helped lead the No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers (36-6, 17-1) to an 11-2 win over Minnesota in six innings (14-30, 6-12), finishing off a sweep of the Gophers on the road in Minneapolis.

The junior catcher led the Husker offense with three RBIs, a double and a homer. Jordy Frahm also homered and earned the win in the circle.

Frahm (13-4) entered in relief of Hannah Camenzind to start the third inning and pitched four innings of no-hit softball with six strikeouts.

You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/U3HfaUwW1S — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 19, 2026

Hannah Coor continued her hot streak, going 2-for-2 with two free passes. Kacie Hoffmann and Samantha Bland also had two hits apiece.

Frahm drove in two runs and Coor scored twice.

Sydney Schwartz (10-13) got the start for Minnesota and took the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits over 3.2 innings. Natalie Susa pitched 2.1 innings of relief.

Minnesota totaled three hits in the contest and scored both runs in the first inning.

Coor got the Huskers on the board in the first inning after earning the first of her two free passes. She advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a Hannah Camenzind single before scoring on a play that caught Camenzind attempting to steal second.

NU re-took the lead in the top of the second thanks to a two-run homer from Farrell.

It was all Huskers from there. In the fourth, Lauren Camenzind scored Farrell, who reached on a double and moved to third on a Bella Bacon single. Frahm extended the lead to 6-2 with a two-run shot to left.

98 got ALL of this one. 💥 pic.twitter.com/fgS3OfaI7W — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 19, 2026

Bacon doubled with two outs in the fifth, scoring Bland from second. The third baseman for the Huskers singled and stole second to put herself in scoring position.

NU pushed the lead to 11-2 in the sixth.

Coor singled and moved third on an Ava Kuszak single. Kuszak advanced to second on a bobble in the outfield and Coor scored when the Minnesota shortstop committed an error. Kuszak scored on a Hoffmann double and pinch runner Kennadi Williams crawled home on a Farrell single. The final run of the contest came when Bland doubled to score Farrell.

Whew 😅



Kennadi Williams makes it home for @HuskerSoftball 🏠 pic.twitter.com/kmikKHEl8R — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) April 19, 2026

Up next for Nebraska is a trip to Omaha for a midweek matchup with the Omaha Mavericks on Tuesday, April 21, at 6 p.m. CDT. The game will be aired on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on B1G+. The contest can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network and on B107.3 FM.

Notes

The Huskers now have an 11-game win streak and have won 25 of their last 26 games.

Jordy Frahm now has a 12-game hit streak and a 31-game on-base streak.

Kacie Hoffmann now has an 11-game hit streak.

Hannah Camenzind has reached base in 26 games in a row and also has an 11-game hit streak.

Nebraska has allowed only six runs in its last five games, while scoring 55.

Nebraska outscored Minnesota 32-4 in this weekend’s series.

The Huskers have now played 15 Big Ten series in a row without losing a series. NU has six Big Ten series wins this season and is 17-1 in conference play. The Big Red has also logged five sweeps.

The Huskers have now scored 4+ runs in 28 innings this year.

Nebraska has run-ruled 11 opponents this year.

NU has scored 10+ runs in eight games this season.

Nebraska now has 12 consecutive road wins, which is the longest active streak in the country, according to the NCAA.

Jesse Farrel now has 100-plus hits, runs, and RBIs in her career.