Nebraska Softball Collects Multiple Weekly Awards, Ties Program-Best in Rankings

Seniors Hannah Camenzind and Jordy Frahm were honored with weekly awards after impressive four-game performances.

Camenzind was named Softball On SI's Player of the Week, and Frahm earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors.

For the second time this season, Camenzind was recognized nationally. Her first honor came after the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in February.

Putting up numbers.@camenzindhannah hit .692 (9-for-13) with two doubles, nine RBI and four runs across four games, while also earning the win in a four-inning relief appearance against Omaha.



She's your @SoftballOnSI Player of the Week. 🏆📈 pic.twitter.com/rHGZugAHbu — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 28, 2026

In four games, the left-handed pitcher and utility player led the Huskers offensively with nine hits and nine RBIs on a .692 batting average. She added two doubles and scored four runs to go with a .750 on-base percentage.

Camenzind also earned a win in the circle against Omaha. She allowed only one hit and did not allow a run to score in four innings of relief. Her opponents averaged .077 at the plate.

Jordy Frahm's Big Ten and National Honors

Frahm's grabbed her third Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honor of the season after going 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA across two starts and 11.0 innings

Frahm pitched a shutout in Nebraska's 13-0 win over Iowa on Saturday after pitching a six-inning complete-game on Friday. She struck out 17 batters and walked only two, while her opponents averaged just .111 at the plate.

Complete command.



2-0 / 11.0 IP / 17 K / 2 BB / 1 ER@jordybahl → B1G Pitcher of the Week 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/SKpiFNPHrY — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 27, 2026

In addition to being the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, Frahm was also named to the Top 25 List for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Frahm was a top-3 finalist for the award last year and was a top-10 finalist in 2022 and 2023 at Oklahoma.

Nationally, Frahm ranks in the top 20 across eight different stat categories: saves (first), strikeout-to-walk ratio (third), ERA (fifth), shutouts (fifth), WHIP (11th), strikeouts per seven innings (13th), strikeouts (15th) and WHIP (15th).

As the leadoff batter, Frahm tops the Husker offense with a .423 batting average, 63 hits and 49 runs scored. She has 45 RBIs, 17 home runs, nine doubles and four triples for a .879 slugging percentage.

Right where she belongs.@jordybahl has been named a Top 25 finalist for @USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year. 📋📈 pic.twitter.com/oWMXtZtnE1 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 29, 2026

In the circle, Frahm is 15-4 with a 1.30 ERA. She has seven shutouts and nine saves across 31 appearances and 15 starts. She has struck out 174 batters and allowed only 22 walks and 26 runs across 129.2 innings of work.

The Top 10 finalists will be announced on May 13 and the Top 3 will be unveiled on May 18.

Where is Nebraska Softball Ranked This Week?

After a perfect week that featured a win over Omaha and a three-game sweep of Iowa, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are ranked in the top three across all four major polls.

NU is ranked No. 3 in the NFCA poll and tabbed No. 2 by Softball America, USA Softball, and D1 Softball.

The athletic department recognizes the NFCA poll and the No. 3 ranking matches the program's highest ranking in school history. NU spent four weeks at No. 3 during the 2003 season.

Softball Well-Represented at ‘A Night at the Lied’ Awards

The softball program took home some hardware at Nebraska's annual "A Night at the Lied" Awards ceremony.

Frahm was named Female Athlete of the Year after a stellar 2025 campaign that saw her named the NFCA Player of the Year, and the Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year.

Well-earned hardware. 🏆



‣ @99jensenalexis, Female Rookie of the Year

‣ @jordybahl, Female Athlete of the Year

‣ @emmersoncope, Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award

‣ @alinafelix6, Outstanding Scholar Award

‣ @KatelynCaneda, Heart & Soul Award pic.twitter.com/6Zksi70KZo — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 28, 2026

Freshman pitcher Alexis Jensen took home the trophy for Female Rookie Athlete of the Year despite her season not being over. She owns a 19–2 record with a 2.57 ERA, striking out 174 batters over 119.2 innings.

Other awards earned by softball student-athletes were as follows:

Emmerson Cope, Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award

Alina Felix, Outstanding Scholar Award

Katelyn Caneda, Heart & Soul Award