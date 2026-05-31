Nebraska Softball Falls to Alabama After Costly First Inning

Jordy Frahm didn't have her best stuff on Saturday night and it proved to be costly for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Huskers lost 5-1 in front of 12,769 fans at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Nebraska dropped to loser's bracket with the loss and will fight to stay alive against Texas on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.

"She didn't have her best start today," said Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle. "Walking that first batter is not customary for her. You look at her walk-to-strikeout ratio, that is not common. She hit a batter. We almost got out of it. Left a ball on the plate, and it got hit hard."

After putting two runners on via a walk and a hit-by-pitch, Alabama's Marlie Giles deposited the first pitch she saw from Frahm in the centerfield bleachers, giving the Crimson Tide a 3-0 lead.

Nebraska couldn't recover.

The Huskers only mustered one hit, a solo home run from Hannah Camenzind, and threw the ball around, committing two uncharacteristic errors that eventually led to unearned runs.

"Here's the truth," Revelle said after the game. "We didn't play our best softball today. That's what we talked about in the locker room. We threw the ball around a little bit. It just wasn't clean. I think I said coming into post-season, we had one inning like that against Rutgers, and we were able to recover. But it's been a long time since we've played softball that looked like that.

"It's really unfortunate on a stage like this that we didn't play our best softball. But we've still got life."

Frahm pitched two innings before giving way to Alexis Jensen, who was one of two bright spots for the Huskers, according to Revelle.

"I think if there's a bright spot in the game, we didn't quit fighting, we don't quit fighting," said Revelle. "It didn't look pretty, but we didn't quit fighting.

"Then Lex, that's what I said after she came off after that first inning, You just got your first inning in the College World Series, now let's go.

"I thought she pitched really well. She was really a bright spot."

Jensen settled in nicely after walking the first batter she faced. She pitched 4.0 innings and gave up two runs, both unearned, on two hits, one walk, and six strikeouts.

"I would say it took one," said Jensen about how long it took to settle in. "The first one's always the hardest one. But then after that, I just went back to my swagger and just found a way to pitch for the team."

After Alabama scored the three runs in the first and another in the third, Nebraska cut the deficit to 4-1 in the fourth on Camenzind's home run. The Huskers had plenty more opportunities to score runs, but couldn't get the timely hit.

HANNAH CAMENZIND PUTS THE HUSKERS ON THE BOARD 💥#WCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/eyhMoHTslP — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 31, 2026

The lack of offense has Nebraska's season on the line and a date with the defending national champions on ESPN.

"I think this team has done a great job all year of just responding," said Camenzind. "We're full of a lot of heart, a lot of fight. I have no doubt that we'll show up with that tomorrow. We have a team of 12 seniors. Everything's on the line. We'll put it all out there. None of us want to stop playing softball together."

Notes

The loss snapped Nebraska’s 27-game winning streak, which was the longest in program history and the longest active streak in the country.

The Huskers fell to 9-15 all-time at the Women’s College World Series and 75-59 in the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska pitchers struck out nine batters in the game. That increased the Huskers’ season total to 504, a new school record, eclipsing the 502 strikeouts during the 2001 season.

Alabama scored five runs in the first four innings despite hitting only three balls out of the infield (three-run homer, sacrifice fly and RBI single).

Four of Alabama’s five runs scored with two outs. Four of the Crimson Tide’s five hits also came with two outs.

Nebraska was held to a season-low one hit and a season-low-tying one run.

In her Women’s College World Series debut, freshman Alexis Jensen did not allow an earned run and struck out six in 4.0 innings of relief.

The attendance was 12,679, a session four attendance record at the Women’s College World Series.