Nebraska Softball's Jordy Frahm Named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

Jordy Frahm is officially the best player in college softball.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' two-way star and senior captain was named the 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year on Tuesday evening.

Frahm was named a top-three finalist for the award in 2025 and was a top-10 finalist in 2022 and 2023.

ONE OF ONE.@jordybahl is the 2026 @USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/78YTIQnbd3 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 27, 2026

“I just want to say thank you to USA Softball and recognize how much amazing talent is in our sport right now and in this room,” said Frahm during her acceptance speech at Tuesday's banquet. “There are so many people who could be standing here, so this is an incredible honor.”

The right-handed pitcher and utility player has already earned several honors for her performance during the 2026 season, including Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-America by D1Softball and Softball America. She could become just the 14th player ever to be named a four-time NFCA First-Team All-American when those teams are announced on Wednesday.

After transferring to Nebraska following back-to-back national championships with the Oklahoma Sooners, Frahm has cemented herself as one of the best to ever wear the Scarlet and Cream. She ranks in the top 10 in program history in total bases (second), slugging percentage (fourth), extra-base hits (fifth) runs scored (fifth), batting average (sixth), home runs (sixth), hits (eighth) and triples (10th).

Frahm is on pace to finish her career with Nebraska with rare accomplishments under her belt. With a .416 batting average and 19 home runs, if she were to hit one more homer this season, she would become the first Husker with multiple 20-plus home run seasons.

The Papillion, Neb. native, has also recorded 50 RBIs as the lead-off batter, 11 doubles, and 59 runs scored. She has a slugging percentage of .827 and an on-base percentage of .511, for an OPS of 1.338.

In the circle, Frahm owns the Nebraska single-season record with 12 saves. She is 20-4 with a 1.14 ERA. She has pitched eight solo shutouts and been a part of three combined shutouts this season while striking out 234 batters and only walking 30.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻’𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 🔥



After a dominant 2026 campaign, Jordy Frahm has been named the #USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year!



🔗 𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 » https://t.co/UwSkmsf120 pic.twitter.com/6f7eZ0mrWc — USA Softball (@USASoftball) May 27, 2026

Frahm's start against Grand Canyon in the Lincoln Regional was simply brilliant. She logged 16 strikeouts against GCU during regionals, which tied her career high and was the most by a Husker in an NCAA Tournament game since 2005.

“I just want to thank my teammates, my coaches, and all of the support staff for Nebraska Softball,” said Frahm. “This has been such a special year, and without all of you, it’s not happening. I have just never been more motivated by the love of the people I get to spend every day with.”

The Huskers will make their eighth Women’s College World Series appearance on Thursday, May 28, against the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Okla.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CDT on ESPN2.