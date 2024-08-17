Nebraska Softball Hires San Diego State Grad as New Graduate Assistant for 2024-2025
Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle has gone outside the Huskers program to find a new graduate assistant for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.
San Diego State graduate Allie Light was introduced as the new GA on Aug. 9 via a press release.
“Allie is a high-energy person who absolutely loves the game of softball,” Revelle said via the press release. “As an aspiring coach, Allie brings a growth mindset and an enthusiasm to learn about the profession. As a former pitcher, who played for an outstanding program at San Diego State University, she brings a wealth of success, skill, and competitive knowledge to the Red Team. We’re grateful that Allie chose to be a Husker, and we know she will do her part in helping us get better.”
Light is a South Carolina native who played her freshman season at Arkansas before transferring to SDSU. There she became a two-time All-Mountain West first team member and was a five-time Mountain West Pitcher of the Week.
Her best season was in 2023 when she earned the honors of Mountain West Pitcher of the Year. She finished that season 15-7 with seven saves and a 1.90 earned run average across 132.2 innings in 40 games (17 starts). She was an integral part of the pitching staff that led the Aztecs to their first Super Regional appearances falling just shy of the program's first Women's College World Series berth. She was also rewarded with NFCA All-West Region second-team honors in 2023.
As a senior, she made 37 appearances with 19 starts in her senior campaign and finished the season with a 12-9 record and a 2.76 ERA across 124.3 innings. Light was part of the 2024 Mountain West All-Tournament Team.
Light finished with a 34-20 career record with 10 saves and a 2.57 ERA. She appeared in 113 games with 49 starts, throwing 332.2 innings.
The new GA enters her first year coaching after graduating from SDSU with a degree in marketing with a specialization in integrated media communications.