Nebraska Softball Reveals 2026 Schedule
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- UTSA Roadrunners
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Tennessee Volunteers
- UCLA Bruins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
The 2026 Nebraska softball schedule is here.
Just days after the 2025 Women's College World Series concluded festivities in Oklahoma City, Nebraska has announced the slate for next season.
Highlighting the schedule is a Big Ten Conference home series with UCLA. In league, play, the Huskers will also host Michigan, Rutgers, and Iowa.
Road trips in the Big Ten include series at Michigan State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Penn State.
Nebraska will open the season Feb. 6-8 at the UTSA Invitational in San Antonio, Texas. The Huskers then travel to Clearwater, Fla., for the ESPN Clearwater Invitational on Feb. 12-15. That tournament also features Texas Tech, Tennessee and UCLA, all of whom made the 2025 Women’s College World Series.
NU will go cross-country to California for the Mary Nutter Classic from Feb. 19-22. The Huskers have an undetermined tournament or series Feb. 27 through March 1.
The home opener with a tournament at Bowlin Stadium will be March 6-8.
Nebraska is coming off a 43-15 season that saw the Big Red make the super regional round for the first time since 2014.
- Feb. 6-8 - at UTSA Invitational
- Feb. 12-15 - at ESPN Clearwater Invitational
- Feb. 19-22 - at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic
- Feb. 27-March 1 - TBD
- March 6-8 - Home Tournament
- March 13-15 - Michigan
- March 20-22 - at Michigan State
- March 27-29 - UCLA
- April 3-5 - Rutgers
- April 10-12 - at Wisconsin
- April 17-19 - at Minnesota
- April 24-26 - Iowa
- May 1-3 - at Penn State
Home games are bolded.
