All Huskers

Nebraska Softball Rises in Top 25 Rankings

Nebraska softball climbs in the top 25 rankings, following a strong start to the season with impressive performances at the Troy Cox Classic.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska softball's Jordy Bahl (left), Bella Bacon (3), and Ava Bredwell (24) during a game against Texas Tech at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Florida.
Nebraska softball's Jordy Bahl (left), Bella Bacon (3), and Ava Bredwell (24) during a game against Texas Tech at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Florida. / Nebraska Athletics

The Nebraska Cornhuskers turned some heads over the weekend with powerful display of offense en route to a 5-0 record and climbing the rankings in all four major polls.

Here is where the Huskers stand after outscoring their opponents 69-9 over the weekend in New Mexico:

Poll

Current

Previous

NFCA

16

18

USA Softball

15

17

Softball America

14

17

D1Softball

15

19

When it comes to the Big Ten, there are only three teams consistently in all four major polls – UCLA, Nebraska and Oregon.

Northwestern, Washington and Penn State have dropped out but Indiana is starting to receive some votes.

With a 16-3 win over Montana in five innings on Sunday, Nebraska secured its fifth run-rule win of the weekend at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, N.M.

As a team, Nebraska (8-2) posted a .446 batting average over the 5-0 weekend, hitting 20 home runs and outscoring its opponents 69-9. The Huskers scored 10 or more runs in each of their five games, marking the first time in program history they have accomplished that feat in five consecutive games.

Up next for NU is a trip to Cathedral City, Calif., for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from February 20-23.

Nebraska will begin the tournament with a game against Baylor on Thursday, at 4:30 p.m. CST.

All games at the event will be streamed on FloSoftball and can be listened to for free on the Huskers Radio Network.

MORE: Nebraska’s Ava Kuszak Named Softball America Star of the Week

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Oregon: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Penn State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: Nebraska Pitcher Tucker Timmerman Took a 104-mph Hit to the Face, Refused to Stay Down

MORE: What If: The 1976 College Football Season

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/Softball