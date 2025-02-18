Nebraska Softball Rises in Top 25 Rankings
The Nebraska Cornhuskers turned some heads over the weekend with powerful display of offense en route to a 5-0 record and climbing the rankings in all four major polls.
Here is where the Huskers stand after outscoring their opponents 69-9 over the weekend in New Mexico:
Poll
Current
Previous
NFCA
16
18
USA Softball
15
17
Softball America
14
17
D1Softball
15
19
When it comes to the Big Ten, there are only three teams consistently in all four major polls – UCLA, Nebraska and Oregon.
Northwestern, Washington and Penn State have dropped out but Indiana is starting to receive some votes.
With a 16-3 win over Montana in five innings on Sunday, Nebraska secured its fifth run-rule win of the weekend at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, N.M.
As a team, Nebraska (8-2) posted a .446 batting average over the 5-0 weekend, hitting 20 home runs and outscoring its opponents 69-9. The Huskers scored 10 or more runs in each of their five games, marking the first time in program history they have accomplished that feat in five consecutive games.
Up next for NU is a trip to Cathedral City, Calif., for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from February 20-23.
Nebraska will begin the tournament with a game against Baylor on Thursday, at 4:30 p.m. CST.
All games at the event will be streamed on FloSoftball and can be listened to for free on the Huskers Radio Network.
