Nebraska Softball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

The Nebraska softball offseason is officially here.

After a historic season that saw the Cornhuskers reach the Women's College World Series for the first time in 13 years, Nebraska is saying goodbye to a 12-person senior class.

The senior class took a Nebraska program that was treading water and turned it into one of the best programs in the country, ending the season in Oklahoma City with a fifth-place finish at the WCWS.

Nebraska ended its season with a 52-8 record. The 52 victories are tied for the most wins in program history, while the .867 winning percentage is the highest in school history.

This year also marked the eighth WCWS appearances for the Huskers in program history and they won their 21st and 22nd conference titles by winning the Big Ten regular-season and tournament.

Head coach Rhonda Revelle has already had to make a couple of changes to her coaching staff, with longtime pitching coach Lori Sippel retiring and the addition of 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Jordy Frahm.

The Huskers will also have to figure out how to replace nearly their entire starting lineup and while there are several capable underclassmen who are ready to step up, the transfer portal have proven to be a successful tool for Revelle.

The portal opened for a two-week window on Monday, June 8. It closes on June 22.

Below are the full lists of players that have exhausted their eligibility, are expected to return, are being added from high school, and both transfers in and out of the program.

Exhausted Eligibility

Name Position Lauren Camenzind Second Base Hannah Camenzind LHP/Utility Bella Bacon First Base Ava Kuszak Shortstop Hannah Coor Centerfield Kacie Hoffmann Right Field Katelyn Caneda Infield Dakota Carter Outfield Alina Felix Outfield Talia Tolkheim Outfield Jordy Frahm RHP/Utility

Transfers Out

Name Position Years Remaining Olivia DiNardo Catcher/Utility 1 Kylee Magee RHP 1

Transfers In

N/A

Projected Returners

Name Position Years Remaining Alexis Jensen LHP/Utility 3 Nessa McMillen Utility 2 Emmerson Cope RHP/Utility 1 Kennadi Williams Utility 2 Jesse Farrell Catcher 1 Natalia Hill Outfield 3 Sammie Bland Third Base 1 Carlie Muhlbach Utility 3 Malia Thoms Outfield 1

High School Signees

Name Position High School Club Team Hometown Cali Bentz RHP Lakeview Nebraska Gold Columbus, Neb. Kali Bogart Infield Lees Summit West Aces Gladstone, Mo. Katelyn Crosby Infield Reedy Hotshots Frisco, Texas Brooke Lebsock C/Infield Martin Luther King Corona Angels Riverside, Calif. Jaime Oakland Outfield Saint Francis CA Nuggets San Jose, Calif. Lucy Thompson Infield Legend Colorado Batbusters Castle Rock, Co. Shelby Southard Infield Cedar Park Christian AI Bandits Snohomish, Wash.

When it comes to the returning roster, Alexis Jensen has the most experience. She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, was a top-three finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year and earned NFCA Third-Team All-American honors.

Jensen has already committed to returning for her sophomore year in Lincoln.

Joining the left-handed pitcher with a confirmed return is utility player Nessa McMillen. She was used primarily as a pinch runner during the 2026 season but did see some action in the outfield as a freshman in 2025.

🕸️🥎 Web Gem! 🥎🕸️



Former Blair standout Nessa McMillen put her body on the line in left field to make the diving catch against the fence. ⬇️ 👀@KETV | @nessamcmillen | #Huskers pic.twitter.com/uCUVCt3YX1 — Matt Sottile (@MSottileTV) April 19, 2025

As far as the other returners are concerned, none of them have posted a confirmed return on social media.

As for the players in the transfer portal, neither has publicly announced their decisions but sources have confirmed their names are in the transfer portal.

Transfer Updates

Kylee Magee, RHP - Entered Portal on June 8

Kylee Magee transferred to Nebraska after two seasons at Arizona State, one of which she was injured during.

The right-hander has not fully recovered from her wrist surgery that she had as a Sun Devil and struggled to find consistent playing time in the circle.

Magee throws hard and even touched 70 multiple times during the 2026 season but her spin isn't where it needs be and opponents were able to hit her pretty hard.

The junior appeared in nine games and made five starts for the Huskers this year. She had a 1-0 record and a 3.33 earned run average. She allowed 13 runs, 10 earned, on 19 hits and 16 walks, adding 23 strikeouts. Of the 19 hits she allowed, seven were doubles and three were home runs.

Olivia DiNardo, C - Entered Portal on June 8

Olivia DiNardo was a steady force in the Nebraska lineup as a designated player during the 2025 season but a hand injury sidelined her for the 2026 season.

After Revelle told reporters that the Arizona transfer would only miss six weeks while still recovering, DiNardo did not see a single inning on the field in 2026. She would catch bullpen sessions during games but did not throw the ball back to anyone. She would catch it, toss it to someone else and they would throw it back to the pitcher.

As a junior, DiNardo hit .376 and played in 50 games. She recorded nine doubles, five home runs, 42 RBIs and 14 runs scored.