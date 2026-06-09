Nebraska Softball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27
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The Nebraska softball offseason is officially here.
After a historic season that saw the Cornhuskers reach the Women's College World Series for the first time in 13 years, Nebraska is saying goodbye to a 12-person senior class.
The senior class took a Nebraska program that was treading water and turned it into one of the best programs in the country, ending the season in Oklahoma City with a fifth-place finish at the WCWS.
Nebraska ended its season with a 52-8 record. The 52 victories are tied for the most wins in program history, while the .867 winning percentage is the highest in school history.
This year also marked the eighth WCWS appearances for the Huskers in program history and they won their 21st and 22nd conference titles by winning the Big Ten regular-season and tournament.
Head coach Rhonda Revelle has already had to make a couple of changes to her coaching staff, with longtime pitching coach Lori Sippel retiring and the addition of 2026 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Jordy Frahm.
The Huskers will also have to figure out how to replace nearly their entire starting lineup and while there are several capable underclassmen who are ready to step up, the transfer portal have proven to be a successful tool for Revelle.
The portal opened for a two-week window on Monday, June 8. It closes on June 22.
Below are the full lists of players that have exhausted their eligibility, are expected to return, are being added from high school, and both transfers in and out of the program.
- Exhausted Eligibility
- Transfers Out
- Transfers In
- Projected Returners
- High School Signees
- Transfer Updates
Exhausted Eligibility
Name
Position
Lauren Camenzind
Second Base
Hannah Camenzind
LHP/Utility
Bella Bacon
First Base
Ava Kuszak
Shortstop
Hannah Coor
Centerfield
Kacie Hoffmann
Right Field
Katelyn Caneda
Infield
Dakota Carter
Outfield
Alina Felix
Outfield
Talia Tolkheim
Outfield
Jordy Frahm
RHP/Utility
Transfers Out
Name
Position
Years Remaining
Olivia DiNardo
Catcher/Utility
1
Kylee Magee
RHP
1
Transfers In
N/A
Projected Returners
Name
Position
Years Remaining
Alexis Jensen
LHP/Utility
3
Nessa McMillen
Utility
2
Emmerson Cope
RHP/Utility
1
Kennadi Williams
Utility
2
Jesse Farrell
Catcher
1
Natalia Hill
Outfield
3
Sammie Bland
Third Base
1
Carlie Muhlbach
Utility
3
Malia Thoms
Outfield
1
High School Signees
Name
Position
High School
Club Team
Hometown
Cali Bentz
RHP
Lakeview
Nebraska Gold
Columbus, Neb.
Kali Bogart
Infield
Lees Summit West
Aces
Gladstone, Mo.
Katelyn Crosby
Infield
Reedy
Hotshots
Frisco, Texas
Brooke Lebsock
C/Infield
Martin Luther King
Corona Angels
Riverside, Calif.
Jaime Oakland
Outfield
Saint Francis
CA Nuggets
San Jose, Calif.
Lucy Thompson
Infield
Legend
Colorado Batbusters
Castle Rock, Co.
Shelby Southard
Infield
Cedar Park Christian
AI Bandits
Snohomish, Wash.
When it comes to the returning roster, Alexis Jensen has the most experience. She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, was a top-three finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year and earned NFCA Third-Team All-American honors.
Jensen has already committed to returning for her sophomore year in Lincoln.
Joining the left-handed pitcher with a confirmed return is utility player Nessa McMillen. She was used primarily as a pinch runner during the 2026 season but did see some action in the outfield as a freshman in 2025.
As far as the other returners are concerned, none of them have posted a confirmed return on social media.
As for the players in the transfer portal, neither has publicly announced their decisions but sources have confirmed their names are in the transfer portal.
Transfer Updates
Kylee Magee, RHP - Entered Portal on June 8
Kylee Magee transferred to Nebraska after two seasons at Arizona State, one of which she was injured during.
The right-hander has not fully recovered from her wrist surgery that she had as a Sun Devil and struggled to find consistent playing time in the circle.
Magee throws hard and even touched 70 multiple times during the 2026 season but her spin isn't where it needs be and opponents were able to hit her pretty hard.
The junior appeared in nine games and made five starts for the Huskers this year. She had a 1-0 record and a 3.33 earned run average. She allowed 13 runs, 10 earned, on 19 hits and 16 walks, adding 23 strikeouts. Of the 19 hits she allowed, seven were doubles and three were home runs.
Olivia DiNardo, C - Entered Portal on June 8
Olivia DiNardo was a steady force in the Nebraska lineup as a designated player during the 2025 season but a hand injury sidelined her for the 2026 season.
After Revelle told reporters that the Arizona transfer would only miss six weeks while still recovering, DiNardo did not see a single inning on the field in 2026. She would catch bullpen sessions during games but did not throw the ball back to anyone. She would catch it, toss it to someone else and they would throw it back to the pitcher.
As a junior, DiNardo hit .376 and played in 50 games. She recorded nine doubles, five home runs, 42 RBIs and 14 runs scored.
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.