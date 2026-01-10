Nebraska Softball Unveils Brutal 2026 Schedule

Rhonda Revelle isn't taking any chances this season with whether or not the Nebraska Cornhuskers host a Regional.

Softball's head coach has finalized a brutal 50-game regular season schedule, including 24 games against teams that qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers will be tested early and often during non-conference play, starting with the first weekend. Nebraska opens the season in San Antonio, Texas, at the UTSA Invitation with two games against Washington, which won't count as Big Ten conference games, two games against defending national champion Texas, and one game against UTSA.

NU will travel to Florida for the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational from Feb. 12-15. There, the Huskers will play LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, UCF and Texas Tech. The Huskers were eliminated from last year's NCAA Tournament at the Knoxville Super Regional, losing to the Lady Vols in Game 3 of the three-game series. Texas Tech finished the season as the national runner-up.

The third weekend will send the Huskers to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif., for the third consecutive year. Nebraska will play South Carolina, Hawaii, Texas A&M, Seattle, and Cal. The Gamecocks hosted a Super Regional last year, losing to UCLA, and the Aggies were the No. 1 overall seed, getting upset in the Regional round.

The Red Team will close its season-opening roadtrip in Oklahoma with three games against Oklahoma State and one game against South Dakota State and Tulsa.

The 2026 home opener is slated for March 5 with a doubleheader against the Jackrabbits. The Huskers will also host in-state foe Omaha on March 7 and 8.

Nebraska will travel to Creighton and Omaha for midweek matchups on March 31 and April 21.

Big Ten play starts Feb. 26 with the Michigan Wolverines visiting Bowlin Stadium for a three-game series. The three other home conference series are against UCLA, Rutgers, and Iowa.

The Huskers will travel to Michigan State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Penn State before Maryland hosts the Big Ten Tournament in College Park.

2026 Nebraska Softball Schedule

Feb. 6-8 - at UTSA Invitational - San Antonio, Texas

Feb. 12-14 - at Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational - Clearwater, Fla.

Feb. 20-22 - at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic - Cathedral City, Calif.

Feb. 26-March 1 - at Oklahoma State Tournament - Stillwater, Okla./Tulsa, Okla.

March 5-8 - Big Red Spring Classic - Bowlin Stadium

March 13-15 - Michigan - Bowlin Stadium

March 20-22 - at Michigan State - East Lansing, Mich.

March 27-29 - UCLA - Bowlin Stadium

March 31 - at Creighton - Omaha, Neb.

April 3-5 - Rutgers - Bowlin Stadium

April 10-12 - at Wisconsin - Madison, Wisc.

April 17-19 - at Minnesota - Minneapolis, Minn.

April 21 - at Omaha - Omaha, Neb.

April 24-26 - Iowa - Bowlin Stadium

May 1-3 - at Penn State - State College, Pa.

May 6-9 - Big Ten Tournament - College Park, Md.

May 14-17 - NCAA Regionals - Campus Sites

May 21-24 - NCAA Super Regionals - Campus Sites

May 28-June 5 - NCAA Women’s College World Series - Oklahoma City, Okla.

