Newcomers Shine, Nebraska Softball Rallies Past No. 1 Texas Tech

Alexis Jensen has been thrown into the fire time and time again to start her freshman season for the No. 8 Nebraska Cornhusker softball team.

The lefty rose to the occasion once again and helped lead the Huskers to a 3-2 win over the top-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational.

Sunday's victory marked the second win over a No. 1-ranked team for the Huskers in the first two weeks of the season and is the first time NU has beaten two top-ranked teams in the same season in program history.

Nebraska beat then-No. 1 Texas on Feb. 7 in San Antonio.

The Huskers improved to 6-4 on the year and Texas Tech fell to 11-1.

Jensen went head-to-head with one of the nation's best pitchers, NiJaree Canady, and came out on top. The left-hander allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and struck out seven in 4.0 innings of work.

The freshman strikes out the side.



Canady was lifted in the fifth inning after surrendering three earned runs on five hits and one walk. She struck out five.

Head coach Rhonda Revelle turned to senior Jordy Frahm in the fifth inning rather than having Jensen face the Red Raider lineup for a third time through. Frahm was perfect. She struck out four and retired all nine batters she faced.

Frahm was credited with her third save of the season.

At the plate, it was junior catcher Jesse Farrell and senior outfielder Hannah Coor who came through in the clutch moments. Farrell, a UNLV transfer, blasted a two-run home run off Canady and Coor, who transferred from Oklahoma, drove in the game-winning run.

Farrell's home run marked her fourth of the season, tying Frahm for the team lead. The two are also tied with a team-high nine runs batted in.

Texas Tech got on the board early, scoring one in the first. Mihyia Davis led the game off with a single to center field and moved to second base on a single from Taylor Pannell. Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco called for a double steal, moving both runners into scoring position with only one out. Lauren Allred drove in Davis on a sacrifice fly to center for the 1-0 lead.

The Red Raiders added another run in the third after Kaitlyn Terry reached on an error and came around to score on a Davis double.

However, the lead didn't last long as the Huskers scored all three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Hannah Camenzind started the rally with a double to deep left center, and Farrell homered on the next pitch to tie the game at 2-2. It was the first time in Canady's collegiate career that she gave up back-to-back extra-base hits.

Redshirt freshman Carlie Muhlbach walked, and pinch runner Dakota Carter stole second base to give the Huskers a runner in scoring position with two outs. Coor roped a single to left field, scoring Carter and giving NU its first lead.

Camenzind finished the game 2-for-3 with a run scored. She now leads the team with 13 hits.

The Huskers return to action on Friday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. They are scheduled to play five games in three days against No. 20 South Carolina, Hawaii, No. 8 Texas A&M, Seattle, and California.

Notes

Today marked the Huskers’ fifth win over a No. 1 team in school history and the second this season.

This is the first time NU has beaten two No. 1-ranked teams in the same season in program history. Nebraska downed then-No. 1 Texas on Feb. 7 in San Antonio.

Today was the Huskers' third top-15 win of the season.

According to ESPN, Hannah Camenzind's double and Jesse Farrell's home run in the fourth inning were the first back-to-back extra-base hits that Nijaree Canady has allowed in her career.

Nebraska handed Texas Tech its first loss of the season.

Jordy Frahm grabbed her third save of the year, which already surpasses her total from last season.

Alexis Jensen became the second Husker freshman pitcher to earn a win over the No. 1 team. Emily Lockman threw a shutout in a 1-0 win at Oklahoma in her freshman season of 2013.

In Nebraska's two wins over the No. 1 team this season, Frahm is 1-0 with one save and has thrown 7.0 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, allowing only three hits.

Jesse Farrell's home run was her fourth of the season. Farrell finished with five extra-base hits in five games at the Clearwater Invitational with a pair of home runs.

Today was the first time NU beat Texas Tech since Feb. 7, 2015.

