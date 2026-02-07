Nebraska Softball Newcomers Shine in Opening Day Split

The No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers found some spark from a trio of newcomers on Friday in an 8-5 win over Washington and a 15-10 loss to No. 1 Texas at the UTSA Invitational.

Freshman Alexis Jensen earned the win in her collegiate debut, striking out 10 and allowing five runs (three earned) in 5.0 innings. Her double-digit strikeouts were a first for a true Husker freshman pitcher in her collegiate debut since Ashley Hagemann in 2009.

The lefty from Gretna, Neb., also became the first freshman pitcher to start the season opener for NU since Lindsey Walljasper in 2019.

Junior catcher Jesse Farrell, a transfer from UNLV, had a superb first impression for The Red Team, homering in both contests. She finished the day 5-for-6 with two home runs, three runs batted in, and three runs scored.

WELCOME TO THE RED TEAM, @jesse_farrell25 ☄️



The transfer swings one over the fences to tie us up at 1-1.

In the win against Washington, Farrell caught a baserunner attempting to steal second base in the top of the second inning and then unloaded a solo homer beyond the left field wall to tie the game at 1-1.

Farrell's second home run of the day was in the first inning of the night cap against the Longhorns.

Senior outfielder Hannah Coor, who transferred from Oklahoma, was the leadoff batter in both contests and launched a three-run home run against Texas. It was her lone hit of the day but she did collect four RBIs across seven at-bats.

Huskers Battling Illness, Injury

Nebraska was shorthanded on Friday as infielder Bella Bacon was unavailable due to a back injury, and right-handed pitcher Kylee Magee was unavailable due to an illness.

Bacon, who primarily plays first base, was replaced by junior Emmerson Cope while Jordy Frahm pitched. Frahm played first base when she wasn't in the circle.

Magee is considered to be one of the team's three main pitchers this season.

Other Highlights

Senior second baseman Lauren Camenzind was 1-for-2 in the win against Washington with a three-run home run.

Hannah Camenzind, a senior left-handed pitcher and outfielder, collected five hits on the day and pitched 3.0 innings against Texas.

Frahm, formerly Jordy Bahl, pitched 2.0 innings of relief against the Huskies and only allowed one hit. She struck out three. Her start against Texas wasn't ideal, giving up five earned runs on six hits, including two home runs, in just 3.0 innings.

Freshman Carlie Muhlbach earned a bases-loaded walk in her collegiate debut against the Longhorns, recording an RBI.

