Tyus Wilson Soars to NACAC High Jump Gold, Earns Team USA Spot
Track and field fans love a good soaring story, and Tyus Wilson has given us just that. The former Nebraska standout went flying again. This time, he landed on the top of the podium to earn a spot on Team USA for the world championships. With each meet, Wilson keeps staking his claim among the world’s elite.
Tyus Wilson Wins Gold to Make Team USA
In The Bahamas at the NACAC Championships, Wilson delivered another statement performance. He cleared 7-4¼ (2.24 m) to take home the gold medal. The victory added another highlight to a dream season in which Wilson has consistently risen to every challenge placed in front of him.
This wasn’t just a one-off. The gold capped a sensational two-week stretch for Wilson, who also won the USATF Outdoor Championships just a fortnight earlier. That victory came against some of America’s very best, including Olympic veterans Shelby McEwen and JuVaughn Harrison.
To win back-to-back championships on the national and international stage shows that Wilson’s form is peaking at the perfect time, with the World Athletics Championships looming. The victory earned him a spot representing the United States at the competition in Tokyo next month.
Tyus Wilson’s Dominance at Nebraska
Wilson’s success at NACAC is the natural extension of an extraordinary collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. A five-time All-American, he left behind one of the most impressive résumés in program history. His crowning collegiate moment came in 2025 when he captured the NCAA Indoor High Jump Championship with a personal-best mark of 2.28 m (7-5¾), the third-highest jump in school history.
He was nearly as dominant outdoors, finishing as the NCAA Outdoor Runner-up in 2024 and posting his lifetime outdoor best of 2.29 m (7-6) at the Big Ten Championships.
Wilson’s Big Ten career was packed with hardware as well. He won four conference titles, sweeping the indoor and outdoor championships in 2024 and 2025. He also collected silver and bronze medals in 2023 before climbing to the top of the podium in the years that followed. His efforts earned him Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year honors in 2024 (Outdoor) and 2025 (Indoor), as well as Midwest Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year in both seasons.
Tyus Wilson’s Journey to the Top
Wilson’s road to Lincoln began in Sterling, Kansas, where he was already turning heads. Ranked as the No. 1 high jumper in the country in 2020 and 2021, he set a high school personal record of 7-3 (2.21 m) and was named Gatorade Player of the Year.
At Nebraska, he was more than just a great athlete. Wilson excelled in the classroom and the community as well, twice earning CSC Academic All-America First Team honors. He was also recognized as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten for three straight years. He was also a three-time member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team, reflecting his commitment beyond the track.
Wilson’s gold in The Bahamas was the perfect tune-up for his next big challenge: the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September, where he will represent Team USA.
Wilson wasn’t the only Husker to shine at NACAC. Junior Dash Sirmon earned silver in the javelin with a throw of 252-9 (77.04 m), while teammate Keyshawn Strachan, competing for The Bahamas, finished fourth at 251-2 (76.57 m).
