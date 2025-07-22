Ally Batenhorst Joins Forces with Sara Hughes in Beach Volleyball Surprise
From hardwood to hot sand, Ally Batenhorst’s surprise move with Olympian Sara Hughes just flipped U.S. beach volleyball upside down. She was one of indoor volleyball’s rising stars, and was a cornerstone talent fresh off a breakout rookie season in the Pro Volleyball Federation.
Now, Batenhorst is leaving it all behind, embarking on a bold and unexpected journey to chase Olympic gold on the sand, partnering with reigning beach volleyball world champion and 2024 Olympian Sara Hughes. This sudden, high-profile transition has sent ripples through the volleyball world, signaling a new, formidable duo with their sights set firmly on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
Why Ally Batenhorst’s Move Is So Surprising?
Ally Batenhorst’s decision to pivot from professional indoor volleyball to beach volleyball came as a significant shock to many fans and observers. The former Nebraska and USC volleyball player had just wrapped up a highly successful rookie season with the Omaha Supernovas of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF).
Of the 44 sets she played during her debut season, Batenhorst notched 128 kills for an impressive 2.91 kills/set average. She established herself as a promising offensive force in the nascent professional indoor league.
Her last home game with the Supernovas, on April 27, was celebrated by fans. However, as Batenhorst later revealed on social media, little did they know it was truly her last. “Last home game today. Huge thanks to our amazing fans who make this experience so special,” she posted, unaware of the bombshell she was about to drop.
The official Omaha Supernovas Instagram page later posted an appreciation, “Thank you, Ally,” as the news broke. The question on everyone’s mind was why such a promising young talent would suddenly quit the pro indoor scene after just one season.
The answer came swiftly, alongside Olympian Sara Hughes, via a viral TikTok reveal: “POV: We publicly announced we’re beach volleyball partners,” the now-former Supernova wrote in the closed captions of her TikTok with Sara Hughes, where the duo officially announced their beach volleyball partnership for Team USA.
The New Power Duo Stands: Hughes & Batenhorst
Reigning beach volleyball world champion Sara Hughes had been searching far and wide for her new partner after her previous partner, Kelly Cheng. With whom she finished fifth at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she moved on to play with Molly Shaw.
Hughes herself was rehabbing from an Achilles tendon injury suffered earlier in the year, but her recovery is going “really well,” and she’s back on the sand practicing. She hopes to make her competitive debut with Batenhorst this fall.
Hughes’s choice of Batenhorst, an indoor player with limited professional beach experience, speaks volumes about what she saw in the 22-year-old talent. “When I first saw her, I was like, ‘wow,’” Hughes told NBC. “She has such athleticism. She looks like a true leader on the court. She's very passionate, and I thought all those would translate to the beach.” This vision of Batenhorst’s raw talent and leadership potential, even without extensive sand experience, is a powerful endorsement from a world-class athlete.
From Court to Sand, She A Completely Different Sport
While Batenhorst has only played indoor volleyball professionally, she isn’t entirely new to the sand. Prior to transferring to USC, where she solely focused on indoor volleyball and earned a 2024 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention, she played both indoor and beach volleyball during her years with the Nebraska Huskers. She finished with a 39-28 career record on the sand at Nebraska, giving her a foundational understanding of the game’s nuances.
However, Batenhorst herself admits the transition is a monumental challenge. “I would say it's like a completely different sport,” Batenhorst told NBC. “You have to learn little things like wind and you're outside and it's only two of you, so little things like that are an adjustment for sure. But at the end of the day, it’s volleyball.”
The dynamics change significantly: there are only two players per side, no substitutions, no coaching mid-match, and the elements (wind, sun, sand) become integral parts of the strategy. The game on sand is less structured than indoor, requiring constant communication, adaptability, and individual versatility.
Not only do the dynamics change significantly between indoor volleyball on solid ground vs. its outdoor version on sand, but Batenhorst won’t have a team this time. Sara Hughes and Batenhorst will be partners, meaning the outside hitter has to become more versatile.
Hughes’s agent, Tom McCarthy, the president and CEO of Progressive Sports Management, is no stranger to orchestrating successful indoor-to-beach transitions. McCarthy was famously Misty May-Treanor’s agent when they recruited Kerri Walsh Jennings from the U.S. indoor national team to beach volleyball. That legendary duo went on to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals together, revolutionizing the sport.
McCarthy sees similar potential in the Hughes-Batenhorst pairing, particularly given Batenhorst’s physical attributes. “The game hadn't seen a body [like the 6-foot-3 Walsh Jennings that big and built that way and they revolutionized the sport,” McCarthy said, drawing a parallel to Walsh Jennings’s impact.
He added, “Even though it's very different from that time in 2000, it's actually the same on a bigger scale because the game has advanced so much. The athletes have gotten so much bigger and stronger and faster, so then we have had to adapt to that.”
Batenhorst certainly has the height to make an impact. The Houston native stands at 6-foot-5, the same height as 2020 Olympic champion Alix Klineman, another successful indoor-to-beach convert.
Hughes’s prior partner, Kelly Cheng, is listed at 6-foot-2, making Batenhorst a significantly taller blocker. “The beach game, everyone's getting a little bit taller,” Hughes explained. “In order to progress with the game and keep at the highest level, you might as well get a tall blocker up there. She's such a good blocker and I love playing defense behind her. It’s really fun.”
Challenges Ahead, Bringing the Ceiling High
While Batenhorst brings immense athleticism and passion, the transition will demand rigorous development. She must rapidly refine her sand footwork, master serve and receive in varying conditions, develop her defensive instincts, and adapt mentally to longer rallies and the isolation of a two-player game.
However, with her height, athleticism, and the guidance of a world champion like Hughes, her ceiling is incredibly high. Hughes, 30, was also attracted to Batenhorst’s work ethic, stating confidently: “We want to be the hardest working team,” Hughes said, “and we will be the hardest working team.” This commitment to relentless effort will be crucial in overcoming the learning curve.
Ally Batenhorst isn’t underestimating this challenge, even after celebrating her Supernovas' success by treating herself to an Audi Q8. While Hughes is recovering, she isn’t fighting fit just yet. Their competitive debut is expected in the fall of 2025, giving them crucial time to build chemistry and refine their technique.
The ultimate goal is clear: Team USA qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. With nearly three years to develop their partnership, the sky is truly the limit for this intriguing new duo. The volleyball world, and especially Husker fans who remember Batenhorst's collegiate days, will be eagerly watching this ambitious pursuit of Olympic glory.
While Ally Batenhorst's departure from her promising pro career after one season as a rookie may have disappointed some fans, others are excited about this new journey. “Gonna have to buy me some flip-flops and sunglasses to go watch these new beach partners play!!! So excited!” wrote the former Husker’s mother, Susan Batenhorst, after the announcement.
