Big Ten Teams Battle for Seeding Position on Final Day of Regular Season

Decision Day is here for Big Ten Volleyball.

All 18 members of the Big Ten will be in action Tuesday night in the final day of the regular season. Thanks to the inaugural Big Ten Tournament, which starts on Friday, every match will have implications on the final standings and seeding heading into the tourney.

Only three teams know their fate heading into the tournament.

Nebraska won the regular-season championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the tournament. After playing Minnesota Tuesday night, the Huskers will be off until Sunday at 11 a.m. Central for their quarterfinals match.

Iowa (2-14) and Northwestern (1-16) will begin their offseason on Wednesday. Neither will make the tournament, which only features the top 15 teams in the field.

The rest of the field is up for grabs and breaks down into four pods of teams vying for byes and seeding positions. Here is what is at stake on Tuesday.

Even though Nebraska is removed from all the drama, the top-ranked Huskers are still chasing their second straight undefeated regular season and want to defend their home court.

Double Byes

The match outcomes and seeding possibilities for Seeds 2-4 | Lincoln Arneal

The top four teams are already known, but their seeds are still up in the air, as Penn State, Wisconsin and Oregon are all tied at 13-3. Getting the No. 2 and 3 seeds comes with the benefit of being on the opposite side of the bracket from Nebraska. Tiebreakers in this group are easy since PSU has head-to-head wins over the Badgers and Ducks, and Wisconsin beat Oregon.

The Nittany Lions also have a quite winnable match against Rutgers, while Wisconsin will likely put Northwestern out of its misery quickly. Oregon has the toughest task with a home match against Oregon. The most likely outcome is Penn State-Wisconsin-Oregon.

5 vs 6

The match outcomes and seeding possibilities for Seeds 5-6 | Lincoln Arneal

Purdue and Minnesota (both 11-5) are in a gap between the top seeds and the mess below them. The good news is they will get a single bye and get Friday off.

The Boilermakers beat Minnesota in five sets in October, so should their outcomes be the same, Purdue will get the better seed. Purdue faces Indiana, while the Gophers will be at Nebraska.

The Messy Middle

The match outcomes and seeding possibilities for Seeds 7-12 | Lincoln Arneal

The middle of the standings is congested, with six teams at 9-7, 8-8 or 7-9. Illinois and Washington are in the driver’s seat to claim two of the final three byes, as they are 9-7. The Illini should clinch one of those with a match at Iowa. Washington has to go to Oregon for a tough match.

Should the Huskies fall, the 8-8 teams — UCLA and Indiana — are ready to pounce, as each has the tiebreaker over them. Washington could finish as high as No. 7 with a win, but could also fall to as low as No. 10 with a loss.

UCLA and Indiana have the widest possible outcomes: they could go as high as the No. 7 seed, but drop to as low as the No. 11 seed with a loss. The Bruins host crosstown rival USC, while the Hoosiers host Purdue.

Michigan and Michigan State (both 7-9) face each other. The winner will be either the 10 or 11 seed, depending on what happens above them, while the loser will be the No. 12 seed.

The Final Three Seeds

The match outcomes and seeding possibilities for Seeds 13-15 | Lincoln Areal

At the bottom, two of the final three teams are known, as USC and Rutgers will be in the tournament, but the seeds are still undetermined.

The one great twist to adding the tournament is that the Maryland-Ohio State match now has real stakes. In other years, it would have been just a match between two teams near the bottom of the standings trying to finish the season on a positive note. Now, the winner will be in the field, and the loser is done. If Maryland wins, it can only be the No. 15 seed, while the Buckeyes could rise to No. 13.

USC can be either the No. 13 or 14 seed, as it doesn’t have the tiebreaker if Ohio State wins and Rutgers loses. The Scarlet Knights will either be the No. 14 or No. 15 seed, depending on the pivotal OSU-Terrapins outcome.

The dominoes will start to fall when Michigan and Michigan State start at 5 p.m. Central. The final order won’t be known until the Battle of Los Angeles between USC and UCLA ends, which won’t happen until at least 11 p.m.

Big Ten Conference

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