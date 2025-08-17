All Huskers

Gallery: 2025 Volleyball Squad Takes Win in Alumni Match

The current Nebraska Volleyball team wins match against alums 3-1.

Nebraska Volleyball finished up pre-season with the inaugural Alumni Match at the Devaney Center, where former standouts including Jordan Larson, Lauren Stivrins and Allie Batenhorst returned to face the current roster. The alumni brought star power and experience, but the Huskers countered with chemistry under first-year head coach Dani Busboom Kelly in a best-of-five exhibition that thrilled a packed crowd. The Huskers open their season on Friday August 22 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lindsay Krause (22) and Leyla Blackwell (15) watch pre-game warmups. / Amarillo Mullen
Lauren Stivrins stands for the National Anthem. / Amarillo Mullen
Lauren Stivrins (middle) celebrates a point for the alums in the first set. / Amarillo Mullen
Kenzie (Maloney) Hoppes sends a serve. / Amarillo Mullen
Lauren Stivrins sends a kill over the net for a point. / Amarillo Mullen
Jordan Larson passes the ball over the net. / Amarillo Mullen
Gina Mancuso-Prososki celebrates a kill for the alums. / Amarillo Mullen
Teraya Sigler celebrates a point early in the second set for the 2025 team. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate a kill from Andi Jackson (15). / Amarillo Mullen
New head coach, Dani Busboom-Kelly, smiles from the bench during the match. / am
Virginia Adriano (9) celebrates with Bergen Reilly after a kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Skyler Pierce (21) celebrates a kill with Teraya Sigler (11). / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates a block. / Amarillo Mullen
Teraya Sigler hugs Keri Leimbach after a point. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick blocks a kill from the alums. / am
Leyla Blackwell celebrates a point for the alums in the third set. / Amarillo Mullen
Ally Batenhorst celebrates a kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Lauren Stivrins celebrates a block. / Amarillo Mullen
Gina Mancuso-Prososki high fives current assistant coach Kelly Natter (3). / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson (15) smiles at Harper Murray (27) after Murray's block on a Jordan Larson kill attempt. / Amarillo Mullen
Teraya Sigler (11) and Andi Jackson (15) celebrate getting the game to match point. / Amarillo Mullen
The current Husker squad comeback from a six-point deficit to win the fourth set and the match. / Amarillo Mullen
Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

