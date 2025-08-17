Gallery: 2025 Volleyball Squad Takes Win in Alumni Match
The current Nebraska Volleyball team wins match against alums 3-1.
Nebraska Volleyball finished up pre-season with the inaugural Alumni Match at the Devaney Center, where former standouts including Jordan Larson, Lauren Stivrins and Allie Batenhorst returned to face the current roster. The alumni brought star power and experience, but the Huskers countered with chemistry under first-year head coach Dani Busboom Kelly in a best-of-five exhibition that thrilled a packed crowd. The Huskers open their season on Friday August 22 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Published